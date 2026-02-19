DaBaby’s Latest Album Opens at No. 25 on Billboard 200 with 24,000 Units

DaBaby has released a 23-track album called BE MORE GRATEFUL, which is a combination of reflective music for rebirth and finding a way to be thankful, grow up, and build a new sense of momentum after being criticized by the public. The album features both party-style and introspective songs, produced with a bounce; the slower parts also allow easier movement over the beat. This is partly due to having only three guest artists: Twin, Hunxho, and Coi Leray. He will primarily focus on himself throughout the album.

The intro sequence establishes tone and intent. The track "STICKS AND STONES (INTRO)" introduces the musical world of the artist via storytelling and calculated sampling with regard to his thought processes. "DON JULIO LEMONADE" resides in a more intimate space for the artist where conversation is the primary activity rather than a crowd-fueled performance. The music here suggests an artist who is taking time to find himself instead of trying to create an impressive spectacle through his artistry.

"CLEAR THIS SH*T" nods to Kanye West's Flashing Lights, turning the sample clearance process into part of the narrative. DaBaby told BigBoyTV host Big Boy that the original title was written in all caps as "CLEAR THIS SH*T," so when it was sent to the legal team, it would literally read "clear this sh*t," adding, "so I'm challenging you." The anecdote underscores both creative defiance and humor.

BE MORE GRATEFUL had its first commercial impact at position #25 on the Billboard 200 chart and has continued to improve in sales since its initial release. "POOTIE TANG" picks up the tempo and adopts a throwback style, but some have expressed concerns about both the song's speed and its rhythmic similarities to previous rap songs. "POP DAT THANG" brings back the upbeat and energetic club feel while also continuing to highlight the swagger that helped launch DaBaby into fame.