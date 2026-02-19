ContestsEvents
Kehlani Brings R&B and Vulnerability to the Classroom

Kayla Morgan
Kehlani, winner of the Best R&amp;B Performance for “Folded”, poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It was not a typical school day when Kehlani stepped in front of a classroom as part of Celebrity Substitute. The Grammy-winning artist traded the stage for a whiteboard, guiding elementary students through a lesson on rhythm and blues.

Instead of math problems or spelling tests, the focus was on groove, emotion, and how music can help people better understand themselves.

Why R&B Matters

Kehlani believes young listeners should grow up with R&B in their lives. For them, the genre offers more than catchy songs. It encourages emotional honesty.

They explained that R&B is important because “it helps you express big feelings.” They added, “It taught me that I can be vulnerable and in a lot of cases, it teaches certain people that aren’t always offered the space to be vulnerable to be vulnerable.”

For students still learning how to name and manage their emotions, that message felt especially meaningful. R&B often centers on love, heartbreak, healing, and self-reflection. It gives people permission to be open.

Curious Students, Honest Answers

The students were eager to ask questions. They wanted to know about fame, what daily life looks like as a celebrity, and whether Kehlani knew Michael Jackson. One student even tried to discover who inspired “Out the Window,” hoping to learn the identity of the former partner behind the song. Kehlani kept that detail private.

The conversation felt natural and honest, showing how interested the children were in both music and the person behind it.

Breaking Down the Sound

During the lesson, Kehlani focused on three key elements of R&B: groove and sound, soul and motion, and the difference between riffs and runs.

They explained the terms in simple language. A riff is a short musical phrase that repeats. A run is when a singer moves smoothly through a series of notes, often quickly and with control. These techniques give R&B its emotional depth and signature style.

By explaining how songs are built, Kehlani helped students understand that music is both creative and technical.

Bringing “Out the Window” to Life

The class ended with a hands-on project. The students changed into bright neon outfits inspired by 1990s R&B visuals and filmed an alternate version of the “Out the Window” video alongside Kehlani.

The room filled with energy as the kids performed. As a mother, Kehlani showed patience and encouragement while guiding them through the process.

Out the Window” arrived in November, and this classroom collaboration gave the song a fresh and memorable spin.

Building Momentum

The visit comes during an important moment in Kehlani’s career. After earning their first two Grammy wins for “Folded,” they are preparing to release a highly anticipated new album in late March.

By stepping into a classroom, Kehlani showed that music can do more than entertain. It can teach confidence, vulnerability, and the value of expressing what you feel.

Watch the full episode of Celebrity Substitute below.

Kayla MorganWriter
