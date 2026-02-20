Lil Jon Honors His Son Nathan in Emotional Tribute

This week, Lil Jon is speaking not as a performer, but as a father mourning his son, Nathan Smith.

The rapper, born Jonathan Smith, confirmed his son's death in a Feb. 6 statement to PEOPLE. That same day, Milton, Georgia, police said they recovered a body they believed to be Nathan’s from a pond.

A Father’s Words

On Thursday, Feb. 19, Lil Jon shared a tribute on Instagram featuring photos of Nathan throughout his life, from his days as a newborn to performing on stage as DJ Young Slade.

He also revealed that Nathan was laid to rest on the first day of Ramadan, Wednesday, Feb. 18.

"In this holy month, I’m asking for extra du’a for him and for our family. Please pray that Allah grants him Jannah and grants us sabr, mercy, and strength," Lil Jon wrote. "I love you, son. Life will never be the same without you. Allah, give me strength."

The musician also thanked those who have offered support, expressing gratitude for those who "reached out with condolences, love, and prayers," and adding, "I will make sure the world knows your talent and never forgets your name. Nathan Murray Smith."

Remembering Nathan

Lil Jon described his son with deep admiration in his Feb. 6 statement.

“Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet," Lil Jon said in his Feb. 6 statement.

"He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted - he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest," the statement continued. “He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and graduate of NYU.”

“We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together we’re comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him.”

Investigation Ongoing

Nathan reportedly ran out of his house without his phone and was last seen at 6 a.m. on Feb. 3. Three days later, the Cherokee County Fire Department located and recovered a body from the pond, the Milton Police Department said in a statement.

There is "no indication of foul play," but it remains an "open and active investigation," police said. The Fulton County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.