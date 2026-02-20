ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Lil Jon Honors His Son Nathan in Emotional Tribute

This week, Lil Jon is speaking not as a performer, but as a father mourning his son, Nathan Smith. The rapper, born Jonathan Smith, confirmed his son’s death in a…

Kayla Morgan
Lil Jon (L) and Nathan Smith attend the Pencils of Promise 10th Anniversary Gala at Duggal Greenhouse on October 24, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York.
(Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

This week, Lil Jon is speaking not as a performer, but as a father mourning his son, Nathan Smith.

The rapper, born Jonathan Smith, confirmed his son's death in a Feb. 6 statement to PEOPLE. That same day, Milton, Georgia, police said they recovered a body they believed to be Nathan’s from a pond.

A Father’s Words

On Thursday, Feb. 19, Lil Jon shared a tribute on Instagram featuring photos of Nathan throughout his life, from his days as a newborn to performing on stage as DJ Young Slade.

He also revealed that Nathan was laid to rest on the first day of Ramadan, Wednesday, Feb. 18.

"In this holy month, I’m asking for extra du’a for him and for our family. Please pray that Allah grants him Jannah and grants us sabr, mercy, and strength," Lil Jon wrote. "I love you, son. Life will never be the same without you. Allah, give me strength."

The musician also thanked those who have offered support, expressing gratitude for those who "reached out with condolences, love, and prayers," and adding, "I will make sure the world knows your talent and never forgets your name. Nathan Murray Smith."

Remembering Nathan

Lil Jon described his son with deep admiration in his Feb. 6 statement.

“Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet," Lil Jon said in his Feb. 6 statement.

"He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted - he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest," the statement continued. “He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and graduate of NYU.”

“We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together we’re comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him.”

Investigation Ongoing

Nathan reportedly ran out of his house without his phone and was last seen at 6 a.m. on Feb. 3. Three days later, the Cherokee County Fire Department located and recovered a body from the pond, the Milton Police Department said in a statement.

There is "no indication of foul play," but it remains an "open and active investigation," police said. The Fulton County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Smith family during this difficult time," the Milton Police Department said on Feb. 6. "The department respectfully asks the community and members of the media to honor the family’s request for privacy as they grieve and navigate this tragedy."

lil jon
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Rapper Tyga arrives at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center
MusicThis Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 21Bianca Barratt
SZA performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicSZA to Release ‘Save the Day’ for Pixar Film Hoppers on FridayJennifer Eggleston
Ja Rule performs onstage as Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2025 at Cipriani Wall Street on October 27, 2025 in New York City.
MusicRapper Apologizes for Delta Flight Confrontation But Rules Out Reconciliation With G-Unit MembersJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect