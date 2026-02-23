ContestsEvents
J. Cole Drops ‘Legacy’ Video Inside A Vlog

J. Cole dropped the music video for "Legacy," tucked inside a vlog that follows him around during his Trunk Sale tour.

Kayla Morgan
J. Cole watches the action during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

J. Cole dropped the music video for “Legacy,” tucked inside a vlog that follows him around during his Trunk Sale tour. And while it’s not a flashy blockbuster, it’s got all the right moments for fans to vibe with.

A Simple Visual with Big Energy

At the 2:50 mark, viewers see Cole standing next to a sleek convertible, rapping with his usual intensity. Halfway through, he hops in for a ride while still delivering the track. Then, just as quickly, the video cuts back to the vlog, where Cole reconnects with fans, signs CDs, and daps up the crowd.

Storytelling from the Start

The vlog doesn’t stop there. In Nashville, Cole meets a fan at the Nike store and breaks down his seven-album discography. The fan shared how he first discovered Cole through Friday Night Lights in his sophomore year and marveled at the rapper’s storytelling.

"You said you wanted to do something that you never done before and reach a new height," the fan said, suggesting Cole wanted to complete all the stories he started early on.

Cole agreed and explained the perspective behind his albums. "When you was riding, listening to Friday Night Lights, you was hearing me for the first time and you was hearing my perspective," he said. "So you heard somebody young, hungry, trying to make it and you heard the perspective clear."

He continued, "From The Come Up, The Warm Up, Friday Night Lights, Sideline Story, Born Sinner, Forest Hills Drive — those, if they’re going into The Fall-Off, it’s the progression of my whole life," before describing other projects like K.O.D., 4 Your Eyez Only, The Off-Season, and Might Delete Later as “lyrical exercise.”

"It’s me practicing to get to The Fall-Off, which is the continuation of the J. Cole story — Jermaine’s life story in the form of this J. Cole character,” he concluded.

Tour Time

J. Cole is gearing up for The Fall-Off tour, kicking off July 11 in Charlotte, NC. Fans can expect more moments that blend music, storytelling, and real-life connection.

J. Cole
Kayla Morgan
