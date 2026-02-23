This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 23

Feb. 23 has been occasioned by numerous culture-shaping events in R&B and hip-hop. Ab-Soul was born on this date in 1987. He rose to prominence in the late 2000s as a member of the rap group Black Hippy, which he formed alongside the emerging rappers Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, and Jay Rock.

Also born on this day is British rapper Little Simz, who was born in 1994. Her fourth album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, released in September 2021, won BBC 6's Album of the Year and earned her her first Mercury Prize.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several iconic records have come out on this day over the years.

1993: Naughty by Nature dropped their third album, 19 Naughty III, which featured the smash hit “Hip Hop Hooray.” It topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

The Slim Shady LP was released. Its lead single, “My Name Is,” would mark Eminem's debut entry into the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 36. The album itself debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, with 283,000 copies sold in its opening week. It would go on to win Best Rap Album at the 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. 1999: The Roots dropped their fourth album, Things Fall Apart. With features from Erykah Badu, Mos Def, Beanie Sigel, and Common, it peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

February 23 has also been the backdrop to significant cultural milestones.

1978: Thelma Houston won the award for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female, at the 20th Annual GRAMMY Awards for “Don't Leave Me This Way.” Other winners included The Emotions, who bagged Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group, or Chorus, for “Best of My Love,” and The Brothers Johnson, who took home the award for Best R&B Instrumental Performance for “Q.”

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has also witnessed tragic occurrences that left the music world reeling.

1995: Melvin Franklin died at the age of 52. He was a founding member of the Temptations, with whom he performed and recorded until his death.

