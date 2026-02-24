Ty Dolla $ign Releases New Single ‘miss u 2’ With Leon Thomas From Upcoming R&B Project

Ty Dolla $ign returns to his live-band R&B roots with a six-song project titled girl music, vol. 1, arriving March 6. Designed to showcase a more organic, musical, and live-band vibe, the release reflects a broader theme encompassing songs suited for getting ready, club nights, or reflective moments about crushes.

Ty shares, “'girl music' started as a conversation at dinner in NYC. The DJ at the restaurant was playing all the right music, and it got us thinking about the music that girls really want to hear. Everything about this project has been organic and natural. From the name of the project to the song selection and sequence to the collaborators. It all just fell into place. This project was a natural return back to my musical sound, back to performing with a live band; my real R&B vibes. This is really some of my favorite music I've made in a long time. And this is only volume one....”

The first preview of the project is the single "miss u 2," released through Atlantic Records and produced by Keyz. Leon Thomas is featured on the song, which showcases his creative synergy with the other artists, their mentorship relationship, and their artistic connection. Musically, there are no complex elements; there is only a simple snap beat and lots of lush synth pads, with delicate enhancements to support Leon Thomas's vocal delivery.

Leon Thomas joins Ty Dolla $ign at EZMNY Records, signaling a growing collaborative chemistry and a shared artistic direction for the imprint. The single is positioned within Ty Dolla $ign's label-focused strategy to spotlight potential highlights from the forthcoming project, which leans further into an R&B-centric sound.