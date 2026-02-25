ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Lil Kim Plans Her Own Movie to Set the Record Straight

When it comes to telling her story, Lil Kim is done letting other people hold the pen. This time, she wants the spotlight and the script. The rap legend recently…

Kayla Morgan
Lil Kim performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images

When it comes to telling her story, Lil Kim is done letting other people hold the pen. This time, she wants the spotlight and the script.

The rap legend recently shared that she is working on a movie about her own life. The reason is simple. She believes her portrayal in the 2009 Notorious, a film about The Notorious B.I.G., did not show the full truth.

Setting the Record Straight

While appearing on Nick Cannon’s Big Drive interview series, Kim spoke openly about her legacy and why she feels the need to correct the story.

“[Notorious] was not accurate,” she said. “A lot of it was not accurate. I’m going to show everybody [what really happened between me and Biggie] in the Lil Kim movie because it’s coming.”

She made it clear this is not just an idea floating around. It is serious. In fact, she doubled down on the project, saying it is “100% in the works.” She also suggested it might turn into a documentary instead of a traditional biopic, which would allow her to speak directly to fans.

“I Want People to Know the Real Kim”

This is not the first time Kim has talked about telling her own story. Back in 2021, she shared her hopes for how her life would be shown on screen.

“I want people to know the real Kim,” she said. “All the stories that everybody else tells, chile, don’t listen to it.”

For Kim, this project is about control and honesty. Instead of hearing rumors or secondhand versions, she wants fans to see her life through her eyes.

Who Could Play Lil Kim?

Kim even has ideas about casting. When asked who could play her in a film, she had very specific thoughts.

“It can only be a girl that’s from the hood that I’m from,” she revealed before naming her surprise pick of an actress. “I love Teyana, she’s my only other thought.”

She was talking about singer and actress Teyana Taylor.

“There’s nobody else in the industry at all, but Teyana,” Kim continued. “But even before Teyana — I love Teyana, but she’s from Harlem — before Teyana, I would love to give some little girls from Brooklyn a chance so I can connect. Really connect.”

Her words show how important authenticity is to her. She wants someone who understands her background and her community.

A Complicated Relationship With Fans

During the same Big Drive appearance, Kim also got honest about her relationship with supporters. Fame can be complicated, and she did not hold back.

“I hate them ‘cause they don't get it,” she added. “I really feel like some of them—and I'm not talking to all of them, obviously—but like the ones that think they know me, think they control me, think that they know best for me.”

It is a raw statement, but it shows how passionate she feels about her independence. After years in the spotlight, Lil Kim wants one thing above all else: the chance to tell her story her way.

Lil KimNotorious B.I.G.
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
(L-R) Big Boi and André 3000 of Outkast speak onstage during the 2025 Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicOutkast Settles ‘ATLiens’ Name Dispute With EDM DuoKayla Morgan
2018 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by SPRITE - Night 3
MusicNipsey Hussle to Be Honored With ‘Nipsey Hussle Square’ in Los AngelesKayla Morgan
Cardi B attends the Messika Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France.
MusicCardi B Sings NSFW ‘Party in the U.S.A.’ While Floating Over CrowdKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect