Lil Kim Plans Her Own Movie to Set the Record Straight

When it comes to telling her story, Lil Kim is done letting other people hold the pen. This time, she wants the spotlight and the script.

The rap legend recently shared that she is working on a movie about her own life. The reason is simple. She believes her portrayal in the 2009 Notorious, a film about The Notorious B.I.G., did not show the full truth.

Setting the Record Straight

While appearing on Nick Cannon’s Big Drive interview series, Kim spoke openly about her legacy and why she feels the need to correct the story.

“[Notorious] was not accurate,” she said. “A lot of it was not accurate. I’m going to show everybody [what really happened between me and Biggie] in the Lil Kim movie because it’s coming.”

She made it clear this is not just an idea floating around. It is serious. In fact, she doubled down on the project, saying it is “100% in the works.” She also suggested it might turn into a documentary instead of a traditional biopic, which would allow her to speak directly to fans.

“I Want People to Know the Real Kim”

This is not the first time Kim has talked about telling her own story. Back in 2021, she shared her hopes for how her life would be shown on screen.

“I want people to know the real Kim,” she said. “All the stories that everybody else tells, chile, don’t listen to it.”

For Kim, this project is about control and honesty. Instead of hearing rumors or secondhand versions, she wants fans to see her life through her eyes.

Who Could Play Lil Kim?

Kim even has ideas about casting. When asked who could play her in a film, she had very specific thoughts.

“It can only be a girl that’s from the hood that I’m from,” she revealed before naming her surprise pick of an actress. “I love Teyana, she’s my only other thought.”

She was talking about singer and actress Teyana Taylor.

“There’s nobody else in the industry at all, but Teyana,” Kim continued. “But even before Teyana — I love Teyana, but she’s from Harlem — before Teyana, I would love to give some little girls from Brooklyn a chance so I can connect. Really connect.”

Her words show how important authenticity is to her. She wants someone who understands her background and her community.

A Complicated Relationship With Fans

During the same Big Drive appearance, Kim also got honest about her relationship with supporters. Fame can be complicated, and she did not hold back.

“I hate them ‘cause they don't get it,” she added. “I really feel like some of them—and I'm not talking to all of them, obviously—but like the ones that think they know me, think they control me, think that they know best for me.”