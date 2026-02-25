ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Nipsey Hussle to Be Honored With ‘Nipsey Hussle Square’ in Los Angeles

Some streets tell stories. In Los Angeles, one corner tells the story of Nipsey Hussle. This weekend, that story becomes official as the city renames a well-known intersection in his…

Kayla Morgan
2018 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by SPRITE - Night 3
(Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)

Some streets tell stories. In Los Angeles, one corner tells the story of Nipsey Hussle. This weekend, that story becomes official as the city renames a well-known intersection in his honor.

A Corner That Means Everything

According to ABC7, the intersection at Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue will be renamed “Nipsey Hussle Square” in memory of the late rapper’s influence, entrepreneurial spirit and deep connection to the community.

The new street sign will be officially unveiled at a ceremony on Saturday, February 28. The event will be attended by Nipsey’s brother and business partner Blacc Sam, as well as L.A. City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, councilmember Heather Hutt and California State Assemblymember Isaac Bryan.

This location is not random. It carries deep meaning. The nearby plaza was purchased by Nipsey shortly before his death in early 2019. It is also home to his Neighborhood Nip Foundation, which continues his mission of helping the community.

Nipsey often mentioned this very intersection in his music, especially on his 2013 track “Crenshaw and Slauson (True Story).” For fans, the corner represents more than a place on a map. It represents his journey.

A Legacy That Keeps Growing

Last summer, the Hyde Park Metro station across from the intersection was temporarily renamed after Nipsey Hussle to celebrate what would have been his 40th birthday.

“This was really a true partnership. [Nipsey’s family and estate] actually reached out to us, really knowing that Nipsey was a part of this community,” Zoe Zeigler, executive officer of Marketing at Metro, said at the time.

The honors do not stop there. Fans can also look forward to new music this year. Nipsey’s Marathon Clothing brand recently announced that a joint project with close collaborator Bino Rideaux called Prolific is set to be released this summer.

The announcement came with the lead single, “Reckless,” produced by Mike & Keys, the L.A. production duo behind much of Nipsey’s final album, Victory Lap.

The upcoming release arrives more than six years after Nipsey was tragically gunned down outside his Marathon Clothing store in South L.A. at age 33. His killer, Eric Holder, is currently serving a 60 year prison sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder.

Even years later, Nipsey Hussle’s name still stands tall in Los Angeles. Now, it will stand on a street sign too.

Nipsey Hussle
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
(L-R) Big Boi and André 3000 of Outkast speak onstage during the 2025 Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicOutkast Settles ‘ATLiens’ Name Dispute With EDM DuoKayla Morgan
Cardi B attends the Messika Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France.
MusicCardi B Sings NSFW ‘Party in the U.S.A.’ While Floating Over CrowdKayla Morgan
Lil Kim performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
MusicLil Kim Plans Her Own Movie to Set the Record StraightKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect