Nipsey Hussle to Be Honored With ‘Nipsey Hussle Square’ in Los Angeles

Some streets tell stories. In Los Angeles, one corner tells the story of Nipsey Hussle. This weekend, that story becomes official as the city renames a well-known intersection in his honor.

A Corner That Means Everything

According to ABC7, the intersection at Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue will be renamed “Nipsey Hussle Square” in memory of the late rapper’s influence, entrepreneurial spirit and deep connection to the community.

The new street sign will be officially unveiled at a ceremony on Saturday, February 28. The event will be attended by Nipsey’s brother and business partner Blacc Sam, as well as L.A. City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, councilmember Heather Hutt and California State Assemblymember Isaac Bryan.

This location is not random. It carries deep meaning. The nearby plaza was purchased by Nipsey shortly before his death in early 2019. It is also home to his Neighborhood Nip Foundation, which continues his mission of helping the community.

Nipsey often mentioned this very intersection in his music, especially on his 2013 track “Crenshaw and Slauson (True Story).” For fans, the corner represents more than a place on a map. It represents his journey.

A Legacy That Keeps Growing

Last summer, the Hyde Park Metro station across from the intersection was temporarily renamed after Nipsey Hussle to celebrate what would have been his 40th birthday.

“This was really a true partnership. [Nipsey’s family and estate] actually reached out to us, really knowing that Nipsey was a part of this community,” Zoe Zeigler, executive officer of Marketing at Metro, said at the time.

The honors do not stop there. Fans can also look forward to new music this year. Nipsey’s Marathon Clothing brand recently announced that a joint project with close collaborator Bino Rideaux called Prolific is set to be released this summer.

The announcement came with the lead single, “Reckless,” produced by Mike & Keys, the L.A. production duo behind much of Nipsey’s final album, Victory Lap.

The upcoming release arrives more than six years after Nipsey was tragically gunned down outside his Marathon Clothing store in South L.A. at age 33. His killer, Eric Holder, is currently serving a 60 year prison sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder.