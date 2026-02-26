Need a boost? Hot 96.9 is teaming up with The IV Nurses to give one lucky winner an exclusive IV Party for Six — right at your home!

You and five friends will experience the ultimate self-care session with The IV Nurses’ signature Myers Mix, a customized IV vitamin infusion designed to help you feel refreshed, recharged, and ready to take on anything. This isn’t your average day of rest — it’s hydration, vitamins, and good vibes brought directly to you.

With The IV Nurses, wellness comes to your door. Their team of licensed registered nurses delivers medical-grade IV treatments that help boost energy, strengthen your immune system, and promote recovery — all while you relax in comfort. Whether you’re getting ready for a weekend out, recovering from one, or just looking to give your body a healthy reset, this is the perfect way to do it with friends.

Here’s what you’ll win:

An IV Party for Six , hosted by The IV Nurses at your home.

, hosted by The IV Nurses at your home. Each guest receives The Myers Mix , their most popular infusion, packed with B vitamins, vitamin C, calcium, and magnesium for full-body rejuvenation.

, their most popular infusion, packed with B vitamins, vitamin C, calcium, and magnesium for full-body rejuvenation. A private, professional, and safe experience administered by licensed medical staff.

A fun and unique way to relax, recharge, and celebrate wellness together.

This experience isn’t just about feeling better — it’s about taking care of yourself in style.

So grab your crew and enter below for your chance to win the ultimate at-home wellness experience with The IV Nurses!

Register To Win Below and learn more about their treatments at theivnurses.com.