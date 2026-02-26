Need a boost? Hot 96.9 is teaming up with The IV Nurses to give one lucky winner an exclusive IV Party for Six — right at your home!
You and five friends will experience the ultimate self-care session with The IV Nurses’ signature Myers Mix, a customized IV vitamin infusion designed to help you feel refreshed, recharged, and ready to take on anything. This isn’t your average day of rest — it’s hydration, vitamins, and good vibes brought directly to you.
With The IV Nurses, wellness comes to your door. Their team of licensed registered nurses delivers medical-grade IV treatments that help boost energy, strengthen your immune system, and promote recovery — all while you relax in comfort. Whether you’re getting ready for a weekend out, recovering from one, or just looking to give your body a healthy reset, this is the perfect way to do it with friends.
Here’s what you’ll win:
- An IV Party for Six, hosted by The IV Nurses at your home.
- Each guest receives The Myers Mix, their most popular infusion, packed with B vitamins, vitamin C, calcium, and magnesium for full-body rejuvenation.
- A private, professional, and safe experience administered by licensed medical staff.
- A fun and unique way to relax, recharge, and celebrate wellness together.
This experience isn’t just about feeling better — it’s about taking care of yourself in style.
So grab your crew and enter below for your chance to win the ultimate at-home wellness experience with The IV Nurses!
Register To Win Below and learn more about their treatments at theivnurses.com.
Because taking care of yourself should feel as good as it looks — and this is your chance to make it happen.