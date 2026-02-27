T.I.’s Son Domani Targets 50 Cent’s Late Mother on Fiery New Track ‘Ms. Jackson’

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
T.I. (L) and Domani Harris attend the Genius Talks sponsored by AT&T during the 2018 BET Experience at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BET

When rap beef starts to cool off, someone usually turns the heat back up. This time, it is not T.I. or 50 Cent grabbing the mic first. It is T.I.’s son, Domani, who decided to add his own verse to the long-running feud.

Domani Enters the Chat

On Thursday, February 26, Domani dropped a new diss track on Instagram titled “Ms. Jackson.” The song opens with a sample from OutKast’s 2000 hit of the same name, instantly giving it a familiar sound with a serious twist.

Instead of aiming directly at 50, the rapper writes his lyrics as a letter to 50 Cent’s late mother, Sabrina Jackson, who died in a fire when he was eight years old.

"I wanna have a one-on-one convo about the man you sacrificed your life for so the world could see his talent," he raps in the opening bars. "He's a legend now, I guess it worked out, but I need some answers/ Are you happy with the way he been holding your family name?"

Right away, the tone is intense and personal.

The Lyrics Get Darker

As the track continues, Domani’s words become even more serious. At one point, he hints at violence toward the Queens rapper.

"Cat’s got nine lives, one more will ring the bell and I don't wanna do it," he raps, before making his message even clearer near the end of the first verse.

"He used to be something / We thought it was a joke, but now we see it's something awful in him / I offer him a chance to reunite with you, and I'll do it / Nothing left to do, so I just send him to you, Ms. Jackson," he spits.

Elsewhere in the song, Domani calls 50 Cent a "firebug." The line appears to reference past accusations that 50 was involved in a suspicious fire that destroyed the home of his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his first son, Marquise Jackson.

How Did This Start Again?

The tension between T.I. and 50 Cent had already flared up earlier this month. T.I., also known as Tip, accused 50 of backing out of a planned VERZUZ battle. According to T.I., both artists agreed to treat the event as a celebration of their music catalogs, but 50 never followed through.

50 responded in his usual online style, posting memes and jokes aimed at T.I.’s wife, Tiny Harris, and their son King. The social media back-and-forth lasted for days. T.I. released multiple diss tracks, while 50 kept things active on Instagram.

Recently, 50 Cent deleted the posts about the Harris family, which made it seem like he might be done with the feud. Still, with Domani now stepping in, that peace could be short-lived.

In rap, silence rarely lasts for long.

50 CentTI
Kayla Morgan
