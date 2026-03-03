Wiz Khalifa Releases 14-Track Album ‘Girls Love Horses’ Ahead of Two Major 2026 Tours

Wiz Khalifa is making 2026 one of his busiest ever, with the release of two albums, the launch of a themed tour, and a collaboration with another major artist on an amphitheater tour, as he continues to create music in the same lifestyle-oriented way he has for his entire career.

His year opened with Khaotic, released Jan. 16, a sharp, bass-heavy project produced by TM88's Crash Dummy label. His latest release delivers an aggressive side of Khalifa, featuring collaborations with Juicy J, 2 Chainz, and Dave East across 11 tracks of hard-hitting production and energy, demonstrating new levels of Khalifa's production capabilities compared to what is typically associated with his laid-back style.

That laid-back side is front and center on Girls Love Horses, his eighth solo studio album, released Feb. 27. The 14-track project leans into cannabis culture, loyalty and personal freedom, with standout tracks including "Bestie Bong," "Never Change Us," and "On Your Mind." Production credits go to Quadwoofer Bangz, Sidereal, Sekko, Saxl Rose, Sheffmade, and Fizzle, delivering a cohesive, melodic sound built for replay.

To support the new music, Khalifa announced The Macrodose Tour, a four-stop run tied to 4/20 culture, featuring 2 Chainz, Berner, and DJ Bonics. The run concludes at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, one of the most storied outdoor venues in live music.

He then joins Machine Gun Kelly for The Lost Americana Tour, a nationwide North American co-headlining run beginning in May and extending through July, expanding his reach to a broader amphitheater audience.

The dual-album rollout and layered tour strategy reflect Khalifa's long-standing approach to longevity: consistent output, lifestyle branding, and early adoption of digital platforms rather than periodic reinvention.