This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 4

March 4 comes full of surprises for Hip-Hop and R&B fans. It's the day some iconic figures wowed us with chart-topping hits. Discover why March 4 matters in the Hip-Hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

New and seasoned artists released breakthrough singles and chart-busting hits on March 4:

1997: Soul Assassins released their debut album, Muggs Presents... The Soul Assassins, Chapter I, through Columbia Records. It peaked at No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 20 on the Billboard 200.

King Von released his second album, What It Means to Be King. Featuring guest appearances from Lil Durk, G Herbo, Moneybagg Yo, 21 Savage, and Fivio Foreign, it reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2024: "It's A Wrap" by Mariah Carey debuted at No.24 on the Hot R&B Songs charts, with critics ranking it among Carey's best 100 songs.

Cultural Milestones

Many Hip-Hop and R&B artists got the recognition they deserved on this date:

1974: People Magazine published its first issue. Since then, this publication has featured stories and interviews with iconic hip-hop and R&B artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Beyoncé.

Notable Recordings and Performances

March 4 saw some breathtaking performances by award-winning artists:

2000: Sisqo delivered a thrilling performance of his hit single "Thong Song" at the 14th Annual Soul Train Music Awards. Destiny's Child performed "Say My Name," and Mary J. Blige sang "Your Child" at the same event.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry has experienced its fair share of challenges and tragic moments on this date:

1968: The Temptations members Eddie Kendricks and Otis Williams were involved in an icy car crash near Somerset, Pennsylvania. Both singers were hospitalized for their injuries.

