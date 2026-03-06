Hot 96.9’s Ticket Takeover Code Word Contest!

96.9’s Ticket Takeover Code Word Contest is your chance to score your way into some of the hottest concerts coming to the area. HOT 96.9 is giving listeners multiple opportunities every weekday to win a pair of tickets to see some of the most recognizable names in music right now.

Throughout the contest, you could win tickets to see artists like Kid Cudi, Pitbull, Ne-Yo, or A$AP Rocky live in concert.

There’s nothing like the feeling of getting the message that you’ve won. One moment you’re listening along during your day, and the next you’re locking in plans for an unforgettable night out. Whether it’s calling a friend to tell them you’ve got tickets, planning the pre-show meetup, or counting down the days until the lights go down and the crowd comes alive, winning makes the whole experience feel even better.

From the opening track to the final encore, these are the kinds of nights that bring thousands of fans together. The energy in the room, hearing songs you’ve had on repeat performed live, and sharing the moment with someone who loves the music just as much as you do — it all adds up to a night you won’t forget.

Here’s how it works:

Listen weekdays at approximately 8:05a, 10:05a, 12:05p, 3:05p, and 5:05p on HOT 96.9

When you hear the special code word, head to the contest page immediately

Enter the code word within 20 minutes for your chance to win

Each winning entry receives a pair of tickets to one of these highly anticipated shows

It’s quick, easy, and could land you at one of the most talked-about concerts of the year.

Stay locked in to HOT 96.9 throughout the day so you don’t miss your chance. When the code word drops, move fast and get your entry in.

Listen To Win with 96.9’s Ticket Takeover Code Word Contest.