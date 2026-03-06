Sheck Wes Says He Just Wants to Drop New Music

For fans of Sheck Wes, the wait for new music has felt pretty long. Now the rapper is finally speaking up, and it sounds like something behind the scenes may be getting in the way.

Across several social media posts, the artist suggested he is ready to release new songs. The problem, he hinted, is that issues tied to his label situation are preventing it from happening.

“I just wanna drop my music dawg,” he wrote in one post.

“I Made ‘Mo Bamba’”

In another message, Wes pointed back to the song that made him famous and questioned how things could have gotten so complicated.

“I made ‘Mo Bamba’ how can one be in debt … #Alhamdulliah,” he wrote in one post, referring to his breakthrough 2017 single, “Mo Bamba.”

That track helped launch his career into the mainstream. After its success, Wes signed to Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records and the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music in a joint venture with Interscope Records.

Still, his official catalog has stayed fairly quiet in recent years. Outside of a few non-album singles and appearances on both of the JackBoys projects, he has not released a major project since his 2018 debut album, MudBoy. A follow-up album has yet to arrive.

Clearing Up the Debt Talk

Later, Wes tried to clear up confusion about his earlier comments. According to him, he is not the one who owes money.

“FYI I don’t have no debts it’s vice versa… #freesheckwes,” he wrote. “I ain’t start this bro. I make music for your health, inside n out.”

He also continued posting “#freesheckwes” on his Instagram Stories, hinting that he feels stuck in his current situation.

Recent Appearance on JackBoys 2

Even though a solo project has not come out in years, Wes has still popped up on recent releases. He most recently appeared on JackBoys 2, the second compilation album from Cactus Jack Records.

The project includes several artists signed to the label, including Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Wallie the Sensei, and SoFaygo. Wes appears on three tracks from the album, plus one of the extra songs included on the deluxe version.

For now, the exact details of his label situation remain unclear. What is clear, though, is that Wes says he simply wants fans to hear new music.