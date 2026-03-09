New Edition Reacts to First Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

Sometimes big news shows up right when you least expect it. For the legendary R&B group New Edition, that surprise arrived just as they were leaving Cleveland, a city already tied to rock history.

The Boston-bred group recently received its first-ever nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The honor places them among major names this year, including Mariah Carey, Phil Collins, Lauryn Hill, Luther Vandross, Billy Idol, and Wu-Tang Clan. The final list of inductees will be revealed in April.

For a group that has spent decades shaping R&B and pop music, the nomination feels like a powerful moment of recognition.

“It feels incredible,” Bobby Brown said during a recent interview with The Boston Globe. “Just knowing that our prayers are being answered and everything is going in the direction that we had hoped for, and we wished upon, and we worked hard for … it’s a great thing.”

A Surprise Announcement

The band did not hear the news through a big ceremony or phone call. Instead, it came through a group text.

Ronnie DeVoe explained that their managers sent the message shortly after the group performed in Cleveland, which happens to be the home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The timing felt almost too perfect. Some members had actually visited the museum only days earlier while passing through the city.

“It’s just ironic that we’re leaving Cleveland, and here comes this blessing that we have been waiting for, to a certain extent, all of our careers,” DeVoe said. “It was just fitting.”

A Powerful Tour With R&B Heavyweights

The nomination arrives during a busy and exciting stretch for New Edition. The group is currently on the road for “The New Edition Way” tour, sharing the stage with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton.

According to Johnny Gill, bringing three powerhouse R&B acts together has created a special energy that audiences can feel.

“To pull off what we pulled off, it’s very hard to do,” Gill explained. “When you can get something that unique to happen, listen, this is one for the ages.”

Johnny Gill Scores a Solo Win

Gill is also enjoying a major milestone of his own. His recent single “One Night” climbed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, becoming the most played song on adult R&B radio during the February 6–12 tracking period.

The track earned the chart’s “Greatest Gainer” honor after a 14 percent increase in spins. It also marks Gill’s fourth No. 1 on the format, proving that his voice still connects with listeners decades into his career.

Celebrating a Legacy in Boston

Even before the Rock Hall nomination, New Edition had been celebrating its lasting impact. Last summer, the city of Boston honored the group with “New Edition Day.”

As part of the celebration, Dearborn Street was renamed “New Edition Way,” giving the group a permanent place in the city where their journey began.

At the time, member Michael Bivins mentioned two goals that were still on the group’s wish list: winning a Grammy and earning a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Final Step

Now that the nomination has finally arrived, the next step involves both voters and fans.

Online voting counts as a single ballot alongside the votes of more than 1,200 artists, historians, and industry professionals who help decide each year’s inductees.

New Edition knows the journey is not finished yet.