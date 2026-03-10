Donald Glover Voices Yoshi as Mario Blast Through Galaxies in New Super Mario Movie

If you thought the Mushroom Kingdom was big before, wait until it starts floating through space.

Nintendo just gave fans a fresh look at its next animated adventure, and it is aiming much higher than castles and pipes this time. During a special movie-themed Nintendo Direct presentation on Monday, Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri revealed the final trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The preview showed colorful planets, wild gravity bending action, and one major casting surprise that quickly got people talking.

Donald Glover has officially joined the film as the voice of Yoshi, Mario’s loyal dinosaur companion known for his speedy tongue and egg-laying abilities. It marks the first time the beloved character will have a major speaking role in the animated movie series.

A Bigger Universe After the First Film’s Success

The upcoming film continues the story from the massive 2023 hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which crossed the billion-dollar mark worldwide. Instead of staying grounded in the familiar Mushroom Kingdom, the sequel takes the characters far beyond it.

After Bowser’s defeat in the first movie, things seem calm for a moment. That peace does not last long. Bowser Jr. launches a bold cosmic attack on the Mushroom Kingdom in an attempt to free his captured father. In the chaos, Princess Peach’s castle is ripped straight from the ground and taken into space.

That moment sets off the main adventure. Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad blast off on a rescue mission that sends them hopping across strange galaxies and unusual planets. The trailer teases fiery volcanic worlds, underwater planets, glowing neon environments, and other bizarre locations pulled straight from the imaginative style of the Super Mario Galaxy games.

Familiar Voices Return Alongside New Stars

The main cast from the first film is returning for the sequel. Chris Pratt once again voices Mario, while Anya Taylor-Joy returns as Princess Peach. Charlie Day is back as Luigi, Jack Black reprises his role as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key returns as the ever enthusiastic Toad.

The sequel also adds several big names to the mix.

Donald Glover joins as Yoshi, bringing a new voice and personality to one of the franchise’s most recognizable characters. Academy Award winner Brie Larson will play Princess Rosalina, the mysterious cosmic guardian who watches over the stars. Benny Safdie steps in as Bowser Jr., the chaotic son determined to rescue his father.

The final trailer also revealed a few classic Mario villains and characters. Luis Guzmán will voice Wart, the memorable antagonist from Super Mario Bros. 2. Issa Rae joins the adventure as Honey Queen, the ruler of the Honeyhive Galaxy.

A Cosmic Mario Movie Event

With its expanding cast, colorful new planets, and story inspired by the beloved Super Mario Galaxy games, the sequel is shaping up to be one of Nintendo’s biggest movie events yet. The blend of familiar characters and fresh worlds gives the film plenty of room to grow the Mario universe on the big screen.