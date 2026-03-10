ContestsEvents
Megan Thee Stallion Clarifies Viral Anime Clip Not From ‘Hotties’ Series

Megan Thee Stallion took to X on March 8 to shut down viral speculation that animated clips circulating from BlerDCon — the Black Nerd Convention held in National Landing, Virginia…

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at 2023 LA Pride in the Park festival at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Megan Thee Stallion took to X on March 8 to shut down viral speculation that animated clips circulating from BlerDCon — the Black Nerd Convention held in National Landing, Virginia — were a first look at her upcoming anime series, Hotties.

"This is NOT a 'sneak peek' or a 'snippet' of my new anime 'hotties,'" she wrote. "This clip was from a music video to my song Gift and a Curse, ' which I never put out."

The footage began spreading after a BlerDCon attendee photographed a laptop screen during an encounter with collaborator Carl Jones, fueling widespread assumptions that fans were getting an early glimpse of the Prime Video series. Megan was quick to correct the record.

She doubled down for the people in the back, adding, "everybody RELAX y'all DO NOT know what my show looks like yet lol I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A SNIPPET OF MY NEW ANIME."

The clip in question originates from an unreleased music video for "Gift & A Curse," a track from her 2022 album Traumazine. No official footage from Hotties has been released publicly.

Megan first announced the project at DreamCon in May 2025, revealing that the series would stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. She is developing Hotties with Carl Jones, a producer known for The Boondocks and Black Dynamite. Last month, she shared a TikTok update from the recording studio, where she was laying down voice work for her character.

"If you love bad b*****s, fly clothes, cool a** hairstyles, a**-whooping, storytelling, character arc…" she teased. "Just as soon as the anime comes on, n****s is just getting merked—this might be the anime for you."

No official release date for Hotties has been announced.

