Wiz Khalifa Calls ‘Scream 7’ ‘Trash’ Over AI and Deepfake Storyline

When people leave a movie theater, the usual reaction is either “that was awesome” or “that was terrible.” For Wiz Khalifa, there was no middle ground after watching Scream 7.

During a recent livestream, The Sesh, the rapper shared his thoughts about the newest entry in the long-running horror series. His review was short, blunt, and repeated more than once. According to Wiz, the movie simply did not work for him.

Wiz Khalifa’s Main Problem With the Movie

While talking to viewers, Wiz said one part of the story really bothered him. He pointed to the film’s use of modern tech themes.

“The thing that was trash about it was the use of AI and deepfake,” he said at around the 22:15 minute mark.

For Wiz, the issue was not just the idea itself, but how it felt added to the story. He said it seemed like the writers were trying too hard to stay connected to current trends instead of focusing on the plot.

“You can tell some writer just was like, ‘We have to add this,’” he added, “and that shit is so forced and f---ing corny, bro. Y’all should let people make movies about shit that's going to happen later. Like not try to base it so much off of right now that you just completely lose the plot. That s--- is trash because you're trying to capitalize so much off of what's going on right now that you're not even really f---ing getting the point.”

What Scream 7 Is About

The movie brings back franchise star Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. In this chapter, Sidney is living a quieter life in Pine Grove, Indiana. She shares a home with her daughter Tatum, played by Isabel May, and her husband Mark Evans, played by Joel McHale.

Of course, peace never lasts long in a Scream movie. The Ghostface killer shows up again and begins targeting Sidney and her daughter in their new hometown.

The Box Office Tells a Different Story

Even though Wiz Khalifa was not impressed, plenty of moviegoers showed up to watch the film. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Scream 7 had a stronger opening than expected.

The movie earned $64.1 million at the domestic box office during its debut weekend. That number makes it the biggest opening in the franchise so far. It even beat the $44.4 million opening from 2023’s Scream VI.