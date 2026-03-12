Summer concerts hit different when you’re there with thousands of fans singing along to songs everyone knows. HOT 96.9 is giving you the chance to be part of one of those nights with our latest giveaway. You could win a pair of tickets to see The Pussycat Dolls live on July 11 at the Xfinity Center.

The Pussycat Dolls built their reputation on high-energy performances, unforgettable choreography, and songs that instantly bring a crowd to life. Their music has filled dance floors, playlists, and radio stations for years, and hearing those tracks performed live takes the experience to another level. When the lights drop and the first beat kicks in, the entire venue becomes part of the show.

Winning tickets means you and a friend are already set for the night. Plans start forming right away — deciding who’s going with you, figuring out what time to get there, and counting down the days until the show. Once you arrive, the energy of the crowd builds with every song. Fans sing along to hits like “Don’t Cha,” “Buttons,” and “When I Grow Up,” turning the entire venue into one massive celebration of music and nostalgia.

The Xfinity Center in Mansfield is one of the region’s most iconic summer concert venues. With thousands of fans packed in, the atmosphere is electric from the opening moment through the final song. It’s the kind of night where the music, the crowd, and the excitement all come together.

The event is called Win Pussycat Dolls Tickets! and entering couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is submit your information using the form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the July 11 show.

If your name gets picked, you’ll be heading to a summer concert filled with throwback hits, nonstop energy, and the kind of night people talk about long after the final song ends.

Don’t miss your chance to be there.

Register To Win Below.