ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Drake’s OVO Empire: Beats, Brands, and Big Moves

Drake’s OVO started with music and exploded into fashion, sports, and beyond. Here’s how the rapper built a full-blown empire.

Kayla Morgan
Drake smiliing
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

When you think of Drake, what comes to mind? Probably a moody banger like “Hotline Bling” or “God’s Plan,” right? But behind the chart-topping songs and meme-worthy dance moves, the Canadian rapper has been building something much bigger—his own empire.

Drake’s October’s Very Own, better known as OVO, is more than just a cool owl logo on hoodies. It’s a music label, a fashion brand, a sports partner, and a full-blown lifestyle movement.

From Mixtapes to Mogul Moves

Drake co-founded October’s Very Own (OVO) back in 2008, the same year he dropped his breakthrough mixtape So Far Gone. The name is a nod to his birth month, October, and his early crew.

Fast forward a few years, and OVO had grown into a full-on record label, signing artists like PartyNextDoor, Majid Jordan, dvsn, and more. Drake wasn’t just the star—he was the boss. The label officially partnered with Warner Records in 2012, according to a report from Billboard.

Fashion That Flies

If you've ever seen someone rocking a sleek hoodie with a golden owl on it, that’s OVO Clothing. Launched in 2011, the fashion line became a hit, mixing luxury streetwear with Drake’s Toronto-rooted style. People love the exclusivity—many drops sell out fast. It’s become part of the culture, like Supreme or Off-White.

Drake even teamed up with big brands like Canada Goose, Nike, and Jordan Brand, bringing OVO style into global fashion. One of their most famous collabs? A pair of $225 gold OVO Air Jordan 10s.

Courtside with the Raptors

Drake’s hometown love runs deep. In 2013, he became the Global Ambassador for the Toronto Raptors, his favorite NBA team. That wasn’t just a title—he helped revamp the team’s image with new branding, an OVO-inspired black-and-gold jersey, and even an annual “Drake Night” at the arena.

When the Raptors won their first championship in 2019, Drake wasn’t just a fan—he was part of the team’s story.

Business, Not Just Bars

Besides fashion and sports, Drake has invested in everything from whiskey (his Virginia Black brand) to streaming services and even backed a scented candle line (yes, one is rumored to smell like him).

Drake isn’t just making hits—he’s making moves. He turned OVO from a nickname into an empire that stretches across music, fashion, sports, and business. So next time you hear “Started From the Bottom,” just remember: he really meant it.

DrakeEvergreenOVO
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
T-Pain attends Soul Train Awards
MusicThis Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 17Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Michael Jackson gestures as he announces plans for Summer residency at the O2 Arena at a press conference held at the O2 Arena on March 5, 2009 in London, England.
MusicMichael Biopic Soundtrack Drops April 24, Featuring Jackson Classics and HitsBriana Kelley
Mariah Carey performs during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 06, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
MusicMariah Carey Receives Third Rock Hall Nomination, Plans ‘Glitter’ ReissueBriana Kelley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect