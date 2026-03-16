Ginuwine Responds to Lip Sync Claims by Singing ‘So Anxious’ A Cappella on Stage

Rather than ignoring the internet chatter, Ginuwine chose to respond directly while on stage.

During a recent stop on the R&B Lovers Tour in Los Angeles, the R&B singer paused his set and cut the music. The moment came as he addressed criticism circulating online that suggested he had been lip-syncing during a recent performance.

Instead of simply responding with words, he decided to demonstrate his vocals in real time.

Viral Clip Sparks Lip-Sync Claims

The online discussion began after a video from the Florida Strawberry Festival went viral last week. In the clip, some viewers claimed the singer appeared to be lip-syncing during one of his songs, which led to a wave of posts questioning whether he was performing live.

See viral clip here.

During his Los Angeles show, Ginuwine decided to confront the conversation directly.

He stopped the performance and spoke to the audience about what had been said online before offering proof of his vocals.

"Y'all heard on the internet they said I couldn't sing? That I was lip-syncing?" he told the audience. "I hated that shit. So if I said…"

Performing “So Anxious” Without Music

With the band and backing track silent, the singer launched into the opening verse of "So Anxious" completely a cappella.

The track, originally released on his 1999 album 100% Ginuwine, remains one of his most recognizable songs and a regular part of his live performances.

The crowd responded loudly as he moved through the verse, showing he could still deliver the vocals that helped define his career in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Fans React Online

Clips from the Los Angeles moment quickly circulated across social media, where many fans praised the singer for addressing the accusations directly.

Of course, people had plenty to say once the video started making the rounds.

“Ginuwine Was Fed Up With Them Lip-Syncing Allegations 🤣 He Still Got It 🔥🔥,” one person wrote.

Another person said, “Ginuwine been making music for like 30 years. Everybody know he can sing. Which is why he looked crazy as hell up there lip syncing on purpose.”

Someone pointed out that, “He do be lip synching to preserve his voice, they all do which is okay because he can do this when he has too and do it better than all your Male R&B acts.”