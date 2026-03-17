Fetty Wap Steps Into a New Era With ‘Zavier’

It is one thing to hear your name everywhere. It is another thing to sit in silence and realize you barely know yourself.

That is the space Fetty Wap is stepping out of as he begins a new chapter.

Less than three months after his release from prison, the rapper, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, has officially announced his next move. On Monday, March 16, he revealed that his fourth studio album, Zavier, will arrive on March 27.

A Different Kind of Comeback

Instead of a simple announcement, Fetty introduced the album with a cinematic trailer on social media. In it, he reflects on what it feels like to return to music after spending three years behind bars.

“When you lose the money everybody think that’s the worst part,” Fetty Wap said in the Instagram clip.

“When it get real quiet that’s when it hit different. I got so used to hearing Fetty everywhere I go, before I even knew who Zavier was," he continued. "Somewhere in all that, I became a character in my own life. People really loved what I could provide for real, not who I really was."

His words show a shift. This is not just about music. It is about identity.

"When they take everything away, what you got left is the person your momma made," he concluded.

Back in the Studio

Fetty also gave fans a glimpse of his creative process with a black-and-white studio photo. The caption connected this new moment to one of his biggest early successes.

"The last time the studio felt like this…I was making Trap Queen."

That reference to Trap Queen hints that this project could carry the same kind of energy that first made him a star, but with more life experience behind it.

What Zavier Represents

According to Billboard, the album will include 17 songs and serves as a reflection of where he is now.

“I’m just happy and grateful to be back and thankful that my fans didn’t forget about me. I’m so thankful to my family, fans and team for holding me down," he said in a statement to the outlet.

After the album drops, Fetty plans to celebrate with four “welcome home” shows across the country.

Looking Forward After the Past

Fetty Wap’s return comes after a difficult period. He was released after serving over three years of a six-year sentence. In August 2022, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances and was sentenced in May 2023.

Now, he says his focus is bigger than music.

"I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support — it truly means everything to me," the rapper said in a statement to Billboard. "Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves. I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most."