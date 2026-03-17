Kid Cudi Announces First EP, New Album After Six-Month Break from Music

Kid Cudi is ending his musical hiatus early. The rapper announced on March 14 on X that his debut EP will arrive on Friday, March 20, serving as a prelude to a forthcoming full-length studio album.

"It was produced by myself with my homie Sebastian addin' extra sauce here and there," he explained. "Taking a break but wanted to leave u [with] something special and from the heart. [You'll] be hearing me featured on my friends' albums, but as far as me, I gotta step into the shadows and focus on my other dreams."

The announcement comes roughly six months after Cudi released "Once" on and described it as a "goodbye for now song." Ahead of the EP, he dropped three new singles — "Ride Ride," "Drown," and "Halo's On Angels" — surprising fans with tracks he had been previewing during recent livestreams.

Cudi launched his own Twitch channel on March 10, hosting live studio sessions for fans. During one stream, he confirmed that a track called "Lost Moments" would appear on the forthcoming album.