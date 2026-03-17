Lil Wayne Code Word Contest!

HOT 96.9 is giving you a shot at one of the most talked-about shows of the summer. You could win a pair of tickets to see Lil Wayne with 2 Chainz live at BankNH Pavilion on July 3.

This is the kind of show that brings serious energy from start to finish. Two major artists on one stage, a packed crowd, and a full set of songs that hit the moment the beat drops. When the lights go down and the first track starts, the entire venue reacts at once—fans rapping along, hands in the air, and the energy carrying through every song.

Winning your way in makes it even better. It starts with hearing that code word at the right time, then quickly entering it and waiting to see if you’re heading to the show. Once you get the win, it’s all about making plans—figuring out who’s coming with you, planning the drive up, and getting ready for a night that feels different from your usual routine.

Here’s how to make it happen:

Listen Wednesday through Friday at approximately 8:05a, 10:05a, 12:05p, 3:05p, and 5:05p on HOT 96.9

on HOT 96.9 When you hear the special code word , go to the contest page

, go to the contest page Enter it within 20 minutes for your chance to win

for your chance to win Each winner receives a pair of tickets to the July 3 show

BankNH Pavilion is one of the best places in New England to catch a summer concert. The open-air setting, the crowd, and the sound all come together for a night that feels like an event from the moment you arrive.

With Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz sharing the stage, this is a show fans won’t want to miss. It’s high energy, nonstop music, and a crowd that’s there for every second of it.

Listen To Win all week on HOT 96.9 for your chance to be there.