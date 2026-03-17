Playboi Carti Brings Gothic Energy to Under Armour With Partnership

Under Armour is reportedly teaming up with Playboi Carti for a multi-year creative partnership, and it is anything but basic. The two are said to be launching a brand new sub-label called OPIUM, leaning hard into Carti’s dark, edgy style.

A New Look for Performance Wear

Carti is known for pushing boundaries, and now that same energy is expected to shape the entire OPIUM line. His signature gothic aesthetic will guide the creative direction, turning typical athletic gear into something more experimental. Think technical fabrics reworked into bold, unconventional silhouettes that feel more like fashion statements than gym essentials.

According to reports from HotNewHipHop, the partnership started picking up attention after Carti wore custom pieces during his January 2026 tour stops. Fans quickly noticed, and curiosity around the collab started building.

The First Glimpse

So far, there is only one rumored item from the upcoming drop, but it already says a lot. A distressed “Antagonist” technical cap has been making the rounds as a preview of what is to come. The design sticks to a monochromatic black color scheme, layered with gothic distressing and sharp punk hardware details.

If this piece is any hint, OPIUM will not be playing it safe.

Under Armour’s Creative Track Record

This is not the first time Under Armour has stepped into the music and fashion crossover space. Back in 2018, the brand worked with A$AP Rocky and his AWGE collective on the AWGE X Under Armour SRLo, a sneaker that leaned heavily into streetwear culture.

In 2024, Under Armour partnered with Lay Bankz, marking a major moment as she became the first female music artist to sign with the brand.

And in fall 2025, Gunna brought his own creative twist to the table with “Gunna's Wunna Run Club,” a traveling 5K series that hit cities like New York and Johannesburg, with Under Armour supporting the campaign.

What This Means Going Forward

With OPIUM, Under Armour seems ready to lean even further into bold collaborations that mix sports, music, and fashion. And with Playboi Carti leading the vision, the result could be something that feels less like workout gear and more like wearable art.