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Afroman Wins Big in Court Over Viral Raid Videos

It sounds like something straight out of one of his songs. A police raid, a slice of cake, and a courtroom showdown that turns into a win for the artist….

Kayla Morgan
Afroman attends the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

It sounds like something straight out of one of his songs. A police raid, a slice of cake, and a courtroom showdown that turns into a win for the artist. This week, Afroman proved that sometimes real life can be just as wild as music videos.

A Celebration Outside the Courthouse

After the verdict came in, Afroman did not hold back his excitement.

“We did it, America! Yeah, we did it! Freedom of speech! Right on! Right on!” the 51-year-old rapper, born Joseph Foreman, shouted outside the courthouse after the Wednesday evening verdict. He later posted the clip to social media.

The case centered on a defamation lawsuit filed by seven Ohio sheriff’s deputies, who claimed the rapper’s videos crossed the line.

When Music Meets the Law

At the heart of the case was a big question. How far can artists go when they are making fun of real people, especially public officials?

The deputies had asked for nearly $4 million in damages, arguing that Afroman’s videos led to public harassment. The clips, which racked up more than 3 million views on YouTube, showed officers breaking into his home, searching through his belongings, and even eyeing a cake on his kitchen table. That moment helped inspire one of his songs, “Lemon Pound Cake.”

But Afroman’s legal team pushed back, as reported by AP.

“No reasonable person would expect a police officer not to be criticized. They’ve been called names before,” defense lawyer David Osborne said in closing arguments for the rapper and comedian, known for his breakout 2000 hit, “Because I Got High.”

The Raid That Started It All

The videos came from a real incident. In 2022, deputies raided Afroman’s home as part of a drug and kidnapping investigation. No charges were ever filed.

In court, Afroman said he had every right to share what happened with his fans.

“Police officers shouldn’t be stealing civilians’ money,” the rapper testified this week. “This whole thing is an outrage.”

He also explained that the raid caused damage to his property and fear for his family.

“The whole raid was a mistake. All of this is their fault. If they hadn’t have wrongly raided my house, there would be no lawsuit. I would not know their names,” Foreman said. “They wouldn’t be on my home surveillance system, and there would be no songs, nothing.”

Turning Footage Into Music

Instead of staying quiet, Afroman turned the situation into content. Using home security footage, he created music videos that mixed humor with criticism.

One track, “Will You Help Me Repair My Door?” directly addressed the officers:

“Did you find what you were looking for/ Would you like a slice of lemon pound cake/ You can take as much as you want to take/ There must be a big mistake.”

The video even slows down to show an officer holding a gun near a cake stand.

Then he raps: “The warrant said, ‘Narcotics and kidnapping’/ Are you kidding? I make my money rapping,” and “You crooked cops need to stop it/ There are no kidnapping victims in my suit pockets,” as a video shows the officers searching his closet.

Deputies Push Back

The deputies argued that the videos went too far and hurt their reputations.

They said they were mocked online and in real life. Deputy Lisa Phillips described one video as “derogatory” and said it questioned her gender and sexuality.

Sgt. Randy Walters shared a more personal impact, saying his child had been hazed at school over Afroman’s posts and came home crying.

A Case About Free Speech

In the end, the jury sided with Afroman. His defense leaned on the First Amendment, which protects free speech, including parody and criticism of public officials.

The case now stands as a reminder that art, even when it is funny or controversial, can still be protected. And for Afroman, it turned a stressful moment into both a legal win and a viral story.

Afroman
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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