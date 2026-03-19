Pussycat Dolls, Lil Kim, And Mya Code Word Contest!

HOT 96.9 is giving you the chance to lock in a summer concert that’s all about energy, throwback hits, and a lineup that doesn’t miss. You could win a pair of tickets to see The Pussycat Dolls with Lil' Kim and Mýa live at Xfinity Center on July 11.

This is the kind of show where every set brings something different, but the energy never drops. From the moment the music starts, the crowd is fully in it—singing along, reacting to every track, and feeding off the momentum from one performance to the next. These are songs people still know word-for-word, and hearing them live with a packed crowd takes it to another level.

Winning your way in makes it even better. It starts with catching the code word at the right time, quickly entering it, and waiting to see if you’re heading to the show. Once you get that win, it’s all about planning the night—who you’re bringing, what time you’re heading out, and getting ready for a concert that feels like a full experience from start to finish.

Here’s how to make it happen:

Listen weekdays at approximately 8:05a, 10:05a, 12:05p, 3:05p, and 5:05p on HOT 96.9

on HOT 96.9 When you hear the special code word , go to the contest page

, go to the contest page Enter it within 20 minutes for your chance to win

for your chance to win Winners receive a pair of tickets to the July 11 show

Xfinity Center is one of the best summer venues in New England, bringing together a high-energy crowd, great sound, and an atmosphere that builds as the night goes on.

With The Pussycat Dolls, Lil' Kim, and Mýa all on one lineup, this is a night that keeps the momentum going from the first song to the last.

Listen To Win all week on HOT 96.9 for your chance to be there.