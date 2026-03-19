Ray J Sued by American Express for $78K in Alleged Unpaid Debt

It looks like Ray J just can’t catch a break lately. From courtroom battles to personal drama, the singer is now dealing with yet another legal issue, this time involving a major credit card company.

A New Lawsuit Over Unpaid Debt

Ray J is facing new legal trouble as American Express alleges that the singer failed to pay a credit card debt.

According to a complaint filed in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles and obtained by PEOPLE, Amex is suing the singer for breach of contract, alleging an unpaid balance of $78,704.56.

The documents, which also name Rajun Cajun Inc., a company allegedly connected to Ray J, claim the singer stopped making payments on the account on or about October 2024.

Not the First Financial Dispute

This is not the first time American Express has taken action. The lawsuit follows Amex's separate case against the "Sexy Can I" hitmaker and his company, Tronix Network, filed in November 2025 for $139,849.85 in unpaid bills, according to Complex.

Also claiming breach of contract, the company said payments on that account stopped in May 2025.

Legal Trouble Beyond Finances

Ray J’s challenges are not just about money. In November 2025, he was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun on his estranged wife, Princess Love, during a livestream argument on Thursday, Nov. 27.

He was booked into a Los Angeles jail and charged with making a criminal threat, according to TMZ. His bail was set at $50,000, and he was later released that same day, the outlet reported.

In video footage from the livestream that spread on social media, Ray J accused his ex and others of wanting to “drive drunk.” He reportedly started his livestream by saying he was having "the worst Thanksgiving in the f---ing world."

Ongoing Dispute With the Kardashians

At the same time, Ray J is also dealing with a legal fight involving Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner.

He made public claims that they are subjects of a federal investigation, which led to a strong response from their legal team.

“Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before nor have they been distracted by noise - but this false and serious allegation left no choice,” attorney Alex Spiro told PEOPLE in an October 2025 statement.

In November 2025, Ray J filed a response and cross-complaint, alleging that the mother-daughter duo breached a $6 million settlement over his and Kardashian's sex tape by discussing the tape again on The Kardashians.

Ray J also claimed the tape, recorded in 2003, was consensual and that talks about releasing it publicly began in 2006. He further alleged that Kardashian wanted Jenner to oversee the release.

Kardashian and Jenner publicly denied those claims in court declarations filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 10.

A Complicated Chapter