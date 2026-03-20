Doja Cat Reveals 2023 Met Gala Outfit Gave Her a Major Headache

Doja Cat shared that her cat-inspired outfit for the 2023 Met Gala gave her a major headache due to the weight of its beads and diamonds. The outfit was a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's pet Choupette and matched the event's theme.

Designed by Oscar de la Renta, the dress featured a hood and intricate beadwork, combined with a 17-carat pear-shaped diamond headpiece. Despite its glamour, it was uncomfortable because of the weight. "Horrible f---ing headache" is how she described the suffering, according to People.

The gown was heavily laden with about 350,000 tiny beads, which made it especially challenging for her. Decorated with sequins, the hooded gown had cat-like features, such as ears and a faux snout, finished with a feathery train.

This Met Gala outfit was her first, showing her dedication to the Choupette theme. More than 5,000 hours went into crafting this piece with silver and white bugle beads. Despite challenges, Doja chose the bold route to honor Lagerfeld.

Her look was further embellished with a delicate diamond chain arm cuff. Each detail, from the diamond-heavy headpiece under the hood to the claw-like nails, added to the overall effect. Dramatic black cat eyeliner and an accented nose emphasized the feline theme.

She mentioned that the fabric, lining, beads, and other elements seemed manageable at first, but together they eventually led to intense pressure.

This gown was a mermaid style ending in a white train. While the cat theme called for elaborate details, like the beaded hood, the creation showcased a significant effort.

Doja Cat commented on the careful balance between striking designs and comfort during an interview. As she noted, sometimes physical comfort matters in fashion.

The outfit paid tribute to Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette, through additional pieces linking it to the designer. This year's theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, sparked creative interpretations honoring Chanel's late creative director.

On the red carpet, Doja Cat talked with Vogue's Emma Chamberlain, playfully meowing to comment on the cat-themed costume, highlighting her commitment to the look.