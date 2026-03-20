HOT 96.9 is giving you the chance to lock in one of the hottest shows coming to Massachusetts this summer. You could win a pair of tickets to see Lil Wayne with 2 Chainz live at Xfinity Center.

The event is called Win Lil Wayne with 2 Chainz Tickets!, and getting in is easy. Just enter your information below for your chance to win.

This is the kind of night that hits different the second you arrive. The parking lot fills up, people are already playing music, and the excitement builds before you even step inside. Once you’re in, it’s all about the crowd—everyone waiting for that first track to drop and set the tone for the entire night.

When the lights go down and the show kicks off, the energy moves fast. These are artists with deep catalogs and nonstop momentum, so the set keeps going from one track to the next without slowing down. The crowd knows the words, the beats hit hard, and every moment feels shared across thousands of fans.

Winning your way in makes it even better. You go from casually entering to suddenly having plans locked in. Now it’s about choosing who you’re bringing, figuring out the ride, and getting ready for a night that stands out from your usual routine.

Xfinity Center is one of the best summer venues in New England, with an open-air setup that makes every show feel like an event. As the night builds, the sound, the crowd, and the atmosphere all come together in a way that’s hard to match.

With Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz on the same stage, this is a lineup that delivers from start to finish.

Don’t miss your chance to be there.

get your tickets at livenation.com