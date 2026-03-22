This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 22

March 22 is a date associated with some of the most memorable events in R&B and hip-hop. GRAMMY-winning singer Stephanie Mills was born on this day in 1957. She is best known for her signature hit “Home,” which topped the Billboard Hot Black Singles chart (now the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart).

Mills shares a birthday with Shawty Lo, who was born in 1976. He was a member of the Southern rap group D4L, known for their 2005 smash single, “Laffy Taffy,” which peaked atop the Billboard Hot 100. He is also remembered for his 2007 solo hit, “Dey Know,” which cracked the Billboard Hot 100's Top 40, peaking at No. 31.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several A-list artists dropped some of their most acclaimed albums on this day.

2005: C-Murder dropped his fifth album, The Truest Shit I Ever Said. The album charted within the top 10 on the Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, reaching No. 3 and No. 5, respectively. It also narrowly missed the Billboard 200's Top 40, peaking at No. 41.

C-Murder dropped his fifth album, The Truest Shit I Ever Said. The album charted within the top 10 on the Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, reaching No. 3 and No. 5, respectively. It also narrowly missed the Billboard 200's Top 40, peaking at No. 41. 2011: Gucci Mane released The Return of Mr. Zone 6, his eighth album. Featuring guest performances from Birdman, Rocko, and Master P, it debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 2 on the Top Rap Albums chart.

Gucci Mane released The Return of Mr. Zone 6, his eighth album. Featuring guest performances from Birdman, Rocko, and Master P, it debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 2 on the Top Rap Albums chart. 2019: Nav released his second album, Bad Habits, through XO Records and Republic Records. It debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, earning him his first chart-topper in both countries.

Nav released his second album, Bad Habits, through XO Records and Republic Records. It debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, earning him his first chart-topper in both countries. 2020: Childish Gambino dropped his fourth album, 3.15.20. It peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 8 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Many landmark cultural moments have also occurred on March 22.

1965: The Temptations' second album, Sing Smokey, was released. The record is notable for spawning the group's signature song, “My Girl,” which became their first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and the newly reinstated Billboard R&B Singles chart.

The Temptations' second album, Sing Smokey, was released. The record is notable for spawning the group's signature song, “My Girl,” which became their first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and the newly reinstated Billboard R&B Singles chart. 1997: Puff Daddy's debut single, “Can't Nobody Hold Me Down” (featuring Mase), reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It would hold the top spot for six weeks, marking the start of Bad Boys Records' 1997 chart domination.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has also been marked by tragic events that sent ripples throughout the music world.

2001: Earl Beal died at the age of 76. He was the baritone vocalist for the R&B/doo-wop group The Silhouettes, best known for their 1957 smash hit, “Get a Job.”

Earl Beal died at the age of 76. He was the baritone vocalist for the R&B/doo-wop group The Silhouettes, best known for their 1957 smash hit, “Get a Job.” 2016: Phife Dawg died of diabetes at the age of 45. He was a member of A Tribe Called Quest and was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024 for his work with the group.