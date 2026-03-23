HOT 96.9 is giving you the chance to be part of a summer show packed with nonstop hits and throwback energy. You could win a pair of tickets to see TLC and Salt-N-Pepa live at Xfinity Center on August 30.

The event is called Win TLC and Salt N Pepa Tickets!, and getting entered takes just a minute. Submit your information below and you’re in for a chance to land a spot at one of the most fun shows of the season.

This is the kind of concert where the second you hear the first song, you realize how many tracks you already know. The crowd picks up on it immediately—singing along, reacting to every beat, and turning the entire venue into one shared experience. Both TLC and Salt-N-Pepa have catalogs filled with songs that still hit, and hearing them live brings a whole new level of energy.

Winning tickets makes it even better. One minute you’re scrolling and entering, the next you’re texting your friend that you’ve got plans locked in. Then it’s all about getting ready—figuring out outfits, planning the ride, and counting down to a night that feels like a full-on event from the moment you arrive.

Xfinity Center is built for nights like this. The open-air setup, the sound, and the crowd all come together in a way that keeps the energy up from start to finish. As the night goes on, the atmosphere builds, and every song lands with a little more impact.

With TLC and Salt-N-Pepa sharing the stage, this is a lineup that delivers hit after hit and keeps the crowd fully engaged.

Don’t miss your chance to be there.

Get your tickets at livenation.com.