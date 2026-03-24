Doja Cat Gets Real About Loneliness, Love, and Letting People In

In the middle of a huge world tour, everything might look exciting from the outside. Big crowds, bright lights, and nonstop movement. But for Doja Cat, things feel a lot quieter behind the scenes.

While promoting her album Vie, she sat down with Vogue and opened up about something personal. Even with all the attention and success, she still deals with loneliness.

“My job is very lonely”

Doja shared that she goes to therapy twice a week, especially to help her handle the emotional ups and downs of being on the road.

“I want to be around people and I don't like to be lonely,” she explained. “My job is very lonely and it comes with being around people who you love. But to be fair, I mean, you are you are employing these people. It doesn't mean they love you any less. Doesn't mean that you love them any less. It just means that there is a barrier. And it that is something that's really hard to come to terms with in certain moments.”

Even though she’s constantly surrounded by a team, she says it can still feel like there’s a distance that’s hard to ignore.

Trying to Understand Loneliness

Doja didn’t hold back when talking about how deep that feeling goes. Living far from most of the people she cares about only adds to it.

“It's incredibly lonely. I'm lonely,” Doja continues, mentioning that she lives away from most people in her life. “I don't want to have friends in the industry. Sometimes I try. Sometimes I'm like, well, why wouldn't I? I mean, like, I can relate to them, but I it's something that I'm going to struggle with, and I've got to I got to figure it out. I don't think it'll ever be fully figured out, but it's just something that I got to understand better in order to change things.”

Her honesty shows that even people who seem confident and successful are still figuring things out, just like everyone else.

Working Through Trust and Vulnerability

Another big topic in therapy for Doja is relationships, especially trust. She admits it’s not easy for her to open up, even when she tries.

“I talk about men with my therapists a lot and I think like I have a really big trust issue with guys… honestly [it] goes for for everyone, but being vulnerable with certain people, like I tried to do it on TikTok recently and be sincere. I think sincerity is really hard for me at certain moments. And my fans can attest to that. Like I think a lot of people have witnessed me in moments where I'm not being sincere. And I think it only does really good things for me when I can express myself.”

That struggle with being real and open is something a lot of people can relate to, especially in a world where everything is shared online.

Still Figuring It Out

In the full cover story by Liam Hess, Doja also spoke about her dating life in her usual bold way, explaining her “serial dater” label with humor: “I’m 30, so I’m ovulating and horny.”

Recently, she’s also been more open on TikTok, talking about personal topics like inheriting lipedema and her “agonizing” borderline personality disorder diagnosis, even while connecting with artists like Chappell Roan.