ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

SZA Shares Cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ ‘Iris’ in TikTok Trend With Childhood Photos

SZA dropped a cover of the Goo Goo Dolls’ 1998 hit “Iris” on Instagram this past weekend. She joined the “What were you like in the ’90s?” TikTok trend, pairing…

Briana Kelley
SZA, winner of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Record of the Year for "Luther" (with Kendrick Lamar), poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

SZA dropped a cover of the Goo Goo Dolls' 1998 hit "Iris" on Instagram this past weekend. She joined the "What were you like in the '90s?" TikTok trend, pairing her version with throwback snapshots from when she was a kid.

"Trend had me so cooked I couldn't stop singing it so I made my own deep fried goo goo doll tease," wrote SZA in the caption. Her video appeared as a Reel on Instagram. The images showed her as a newborn at the hospital, wearing snorkeling gear, sporting a cowboy hat, and dressed up for church as a young student.

The Goo Goo Dolls' account replied with three heart emojis. SZA's response? Pure excitement.

"Omg?" she wrote. "UR SONG MAKES ME CRY IT ALWAYS HASSSS !!!! I feel like ur talking to me .. we all do . THANK YOU."

Chloe Bailey left a comment: "the prettiest baby" with an emoji. Rapper Aliyah's Interlude added "So cute" with a crying emoji. Erykah Badu dropped six cherry emojis. Actor Lakeith Stanfield threw in a fire emoji.

The 36-year-old artist was born in 1989. Her rendition takes a fresh spin on the track — what she called a "deep fried" edit that transforms the ballad into something closer to R&B.

SZA won a GRAMMY for Record of the Year back in February 2026. That was for "Luther," her work with Kendrick Lamar. Last month, she released "Save the Day," a track written for the Pixar film, Hoppers.

She released SOS in 2023. A deluxe edition called SOS Deluxe: Lana came out in 2025, bringing four new tracks to fans.

Dozens of celebrities have jumped on this TikTok trend. Courtney Cox, Drew Barrymore, Usher, Monica, Lil Kim, Jared Leto, and Halle Berry all posted pictures from that decade.

Cox starred on Friends throughout the 1990s. Barrymore appeared in Scream, The Wedding Singer, Never Been Kissed, and Ever After during those years. Berry took small parts in New York City before her breakout role as Storm in X-Men in 2000.

The Goo Goo Dolls still tour today. They're offering an "Iris Front Row VIP Experience" at many of their shows on their 2026 tour — complete with a meet-and-greet.

Goo Goo DollsSZA
Briana KelleyWriter
Related Stories
USHER: Past Present Future Tour - Los Angeles
MusicUsher Explains Why He Still Respects Diddy, ‘Legacy’ He SaysKayla Morgan
Jill Scott Mahalia
MusicLost and Found: TikToker Tries to Return Jill Scott’s Childhood PhotosKayla Morgan
MusicJay-Z Says Drake vs. Kendrick Went ‘Too Far’Kayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect