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Snoop Dogg to Star in ‘God of the Rodeo’ Ridley Scott Thriller

Snoop Dogg is set to star in a new film called God of the Rodeo, and he is clearly excited about it. The project is being produced by Ridley Scott,…

Kayla Morgan
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Snoop Dogg attends the 2025 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg is set to star in a new film called God of the Rodeo, and he is clearly excited about it. The project is being produced by Ridley Scott, a legendary name in Hollywood, which makes the opportunity even bigger.

A Story With Heart and Grit

According to Deadline, God of the Rodeo is based on real-life reporting by Daniel Bergner. The film takes place in the late 1960s and follows an inmate at Angola Prison who joins a rodeo organized by the facility. At first, the event seems hopeful, but the character soon realizes it may not be what it appears.

The film will be written and directed by Rosalind Ross, with production support from Giannina Scott. Snoop is also stepping behind the scenes, co-producing through his Death Row Pictures banner alongside Sara Ramaker.

A Big Opportunity

For Snoop, this role is more than just another acting job. It is something he sees as a major moment in his career.

“Linking up with Scott Free Productions and working with Ridley Scott and Giannina Scott on God of the Rodeo is life-changing and an honor,” Snoop said in a statement provided to Deadline on Wednesday. “Rosalind Ross brought a story with heart and grit, and that’s what I’m about.”

From Cameos to Leading Roles

Even though this is a big step, Snoop is no stranger to acting. Over the years, he has appeared in films like Half Baked and taken on leading roles in movies such as Bones and Soul Plane.

There was also earlier talk that Shia LaBeouf might star in the film, though it is not clear if he is still involved.

Music Will Be Part of the Ride

Snoop is bringing more than his acting skills to the project. He shared that Death Row will also handle the film’s soundtrack, which could give God of the Rodeo a unique sound to match its powerful story.

With a strong team and a story full of emotion, this film could be one to watch when it hits the screen.

MoviesSnoop Dogg
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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