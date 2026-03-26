Get ready for a throwback night that still feels completely now. HOT 96.9 is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see TLC & Salt N Pepa live at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA on August 30 — and the only way in is to Listen To Win. 🎶

Introducing the TLC & Salt N Pepa Code Word Contest! Starting now, tune in to HOT 96.9 weekdays and keep your ears locked at approximately 8:05a, 10:05a, 12:05p, 3:05p, and 5:05p. When you hear the special code word, you’ve got 20 minutes to enter it below for your shot at scoring tickets.

This is the kind of win that turns an ordinary day into instant plans. One minute you’re listening at work, in the car, or getting ready… the next you’re texting your friend, picking outfits, and counting down to a summer night packed with nonstop hits. The energy, the crowd, the throwback moments mixed with today’s vibe — it all starts with that one code word.

Here’s how it works:

Listen to HOT 96.9 weekdays around 8:05a, 10:05a, 12:05p, 3:05p, and 5:05p

Wait for the special code word to be announced on-air

Enter the code word within 20 minutes

Cross your fingers and get ready to celebrate 🎉

Winning means:

Singing along to iconic tracks with your favorite person

A late-summer night out at Xfinity Center

Bragging rights for catching the code word first

Plans locked in without spending a dime

HOT 96.9 plays today’s biggest hits from superstars to rising artists, and now we’re adding a chance to send you to one of the most fun shows of the summer. Keep it on all day so you don’t miss your moment.