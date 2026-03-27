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50 Cent Donates Big to Louisiana Groups While Speaking on His Impact

Sometimes the biggest headlines are not about music or drama, but about what someone chooses to give away. 50 Cent is making news for exactly that. The G-Unit mogul recently…

Kayla Morgan
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson speaks onstage during the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere smiling facing right holding a microphone, 50 Cent Attended A Diddy Roast In Hopes Of Seeing Diddy.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for STARZ

Sometimes the biggest headlines are not about music or drama, but about what someone chooses to give away. 50 Cent is making news for exactly that.

The G-Unit mogul recently revealed that he has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to several Louisiana-based nonprofits. On Wednesday, March 25, he shared a video on Instagram from an event in Shreveport where he gave $500,000 to multiple organizations. Many of these groups focus on helping victims of domestic violence.

"Man I gave them 500k they said 4 🤨," he captioned the post. "Man cooper road know what’s up ! @phlivenyc @50centaction."

A Promise Tied to His Documentary

During the event, 50 Cent also spoke to the crowd and explained what inspired the donation. He connected it to his Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which focuses on past sexual misconduct allegations involving Diddy.

"I'm excited to be here," 50 said to applause and laughter around the 11:25 mark in the clip below. "The idea of making the donation to these organizations, it came along with me producing the documentary for Netflix, and I said I would donate proceeds to domestic violence and to sexual assault victims, and I keep my word, right? I didn't say where I would make the donations, and I like Shreveport."

Speaking on Success and Criticism

50 also took time to talk about the criticism and online conflicts he often faces. He suggested that some of the tension comes from the same issues raised in his documentary.

"You'll see a lot of energy that's coming from the same documentary; the celebrity culture didn't say anything about those things that were going on for a very long time, and it's because they're afraid of people who have success, but I have success without any of those things involved," he said.

"I don't care about that, you know. You'll see I'll have minor specs or disputes. … Those things will happen because those people were comfortable with things that were going on, or they accepted it."

Letting Actions Speak

In the end, 50 Cent made it clear that he wants his actions to matter more than anything he says online.

“I'm excited to be a part of a community and participate in a different way," 50 concluded. "I like to speak through my actions."

According to KSLA News 12, the donation was spread across nine organizations, including Gingerbread House, The Fountain’s Community Development Corporation, Families Helping Families Region 7, Elle Foundation, Moms on a Mission, Best 13, MLK Community Development Corporation, MLK Neighborhood Association, and Northwest Louisiana Youth Golf & Education Foundation.

50 Cent
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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