Judge Orders Security Guard To Pay Cardi B Nearly $20K in Trial Costs

A Los Angeles judge ruled Thursday that security guard Emani Ellis must pay Cardi B nearly $20,000 in trial costs after losing an assault lawsuit against the rapper. Judge Ian C. Fusselman found the $19,690 bill reasonable and necessary for the defense. It covered deposition costs, court reporter fees, and photocopies.

Ellis and her attorney, Ron A. Rosen Janfaza, fought the costs in a November court filing. They claimed Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, waited too long to ask for reimbursement. The submitted bill was a sham, they argued.

Fusselman wrote a tentative ruling ahead of Thursday's hearing. He called the costs timely. Lawyers for Almánzar said they followed the rules. They called Ellis' claims of bad faith and a missed deadline "meritless if not patently frivolous," according to Rolling Stone.

"My client doesn't want me to submit, but we're going to just let it be," said Janfaza after appearing by video for the morning hearing. The court then adopted the judge's tentative ruling.

A jury sided with the GRAMMY-winning musician in September and rejected Ellis' assault claim. The jury needed only an hour to reach a unanimous verdict in favor of Almánzar.

Ellis sued in 2020, claiming she was assaulted during a February 2018 confrontation outside a Beverly Hills medical office. The complaint alleged that a pregnant Cardi B left her with a scratch across her face after she believed Ellis was filming her while visiting an obstetrician.

Cardi B testified there was no physical contact. She described only a verbal confrontation. Two defense witnesses, including the doctor and a receptionist, backed her account. They said Ellis appeared to be the aggressor.

Fusselman shot down Ellis' request for a new trial in December. He sided with the rapper again in January and fined Janfaza $1,500 for asking about alleged gang ties on the witness stand despite that line of questioning being barred from the courtroom.

The judge called the question a knowing and intentional violation. He ordered Janfaza to report the sanction to the State Bar within 30 days and pay the fine or face collection efforts.

"This time around, I'm gonna be nice, but the next person that try to do a frivolous lawsuit against me — I'm going to countersue, and I'm gonna make you pay because this is not okay," said Cardi B following the September ruling, according to Billboard.