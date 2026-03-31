Drake Honors Nelly Furtado and Slips in an ‘Iceman’ Tease

During Sunday night’s Juno Awards, Drake showed up with love, jokes, and just enough mystery to keep fans guessing.

In a pre-recorded video, he honored his “dear friend” Nelly Furtado as she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. But if you know Drake, you know he was not going to leave without dropping at least one hint about what he is working on next.

“Good evening, Canada,” Drake said in a special video that aired during the ceremony. “I’m here tonight to pay my respects to one of my favorite human beings and one of my favorite artists of all time, Miss Nelly Furtado. As a Canadian born in Victoria, British Columbia, I could only imagine that we shared the same wild dream of making it out. The difference is while I was still dreaming, I used you as my motivation and proof that it was possible.”

From Inspiration to Icon

Drake made it clear that Furtado was not just someone he admired casually. She helped shape his vision when he was still figuring things out, long before the fame and chart-topping hits.

“There were no ceilings. There were no walls. There were no boundaries,” Drake said. “Tonight, you're being inducted into Canada's Music Hall of Fame. Rightfully so. Nobody deserves it more. I'll let your beautiful performance do the rest of the talking for both of us. But I'm so proud of you.”

He described her as a kind of guiding light, someone who showed that success was possible for Canadian artists aiming big.

A Joke, a Grudge, and a Smile

Of course, Drake could not resist bringing up a little history with the Junos. He kept it playful, but the message was clear.

“To the Junos, because you are honoring one of my dearest friends tonight, I will spare you,” he said. “Even though I know you're still thinking about those six awards that you gave to Shad in 2011 when you snubbed Take Care as I hosted the 40th anniversary of your award show. But listen, that's neither here nor there. Tonight, we'll let it go. This is about Nelly. … Enjoy your Hall of Fame status. It's long overdue. Kill the performance. We love you, dawg. Iceman coming soon.”

That last line did not go unnoticed. Fans have been waiting for Iceman, and Drake made sure to remind everyone it is still on the way.

Nelly Furtado’s Moment

When Furtado took the stage, she kept things heartfelt and grounded, reflecting on what Canada means to her journey.

“What an honor,” Furtado said when taking the stage to accept the honor, which last year went to Sum 41. “Canada’s a dream. I’m literally a product of the Canadian dream. Literally, growing up and feeling like I saw people I could relate with on TV, listening to it. Because Canada’s always cared about art. Canada’s always cared about culture. I’m a product of that.”

Her words matched Drake’s message perfectly. This was not just about one artist. It was about what is possible when you see someone like you succeed.

What Comes Next

Furtado is still active, still creating, and still earning recognition. Her 2024 album 7 picked up a Juno nomination for Pop Album of the Year. At the same time, Drake seems ready to start his next chapter.