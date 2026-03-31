This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 31

March 31 witnessed pivotal events that shaped Hip-Hop and R&B history. This day marks the birthday of the American rapper Jay Rock, born in 1985. The West Coast rapper's 2018 lead single, "King's Dead," from his third studio album, Redemption, was his first to chart and won him a GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Performance at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards. The song, featuring fellow heavy-hitters Kendrick Lamar and Future, reached the top 10 in several countries, including New Zealand, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many genre-defining albums and singles were released on this day:

1986: Prince released his eighth album, Parade, which would be the last with his backing band, the Revolution. Featuring the Billboard No. 1 hit “Kiss,” it peaked at No. 50 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 4 on the UK Albums Chart.

Prince released his eighth album, Parade, which would be the last with his backing band, the Revolution. Featuring the Billboard No. 1 hit “Kiss,” it peaked at No. 50 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 4 on the UK Albums Chart. 1987: Prince launched his landmark ninth album, Sign o' the Times, his first as a solo artist. It spawned the top ten hits “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man,” “U Got the Look,” and “Sign o' the Times,” which peaked at No. 10, No. 2, and No. 3, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100. The album itself reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Prince launched his landmark ninth album, Sign o' the Times, his first as a solo artist. It spawned the top ten hits “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man,” “U Got the Look,” and “Sign o' the Times,” which peaked at No. 10, No. 2, and No. 3, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100. The album itself reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1998: Gang Starr released their acclaimed fifth album, Moment of Truth. Their most commercially successful album to date, it topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200.

Gang Starr released their acclaimed fifth album, Moment of Truth. Their most commercially successful album to date, it topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200. 2005: Sean Price of Heltah Skeltah fame released his debut solo album, Monkey Barz, which featured guest performances from Starang Wondah, Louieville Sluggah, Ruste Juxx, and Steele. The project reached No. 70 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 46 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart.

Sean Price of Heltah Skeltah fame released his debut solo album, Monkey Barz, which featured guest performances from Starang Wondah, Louieville Sluggah, Ruste Juxx, and Steele. The project reached No. 70 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 46 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart. 2009: Bow Wow dropped his sixth album, New Jack City II. With features from Trey Songz, Nelly, and T.I., it peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Bow Wow dropped his sixth album, New Jack City II. With features from Trey Songz, Nelly, and T.I., it peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2009: UGK released their sixth album, UGK 4 Life, which would be their final release. It went to No. 6 on the Billboard 200, No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums chart.

UGK released their sixth album, UGK 4 Life, which would be their final release. It went to No. 6 on the Billboard 200, No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums chart. 2015: Wale released his fourth album, The Album About Nothing, which had guest performances from Usher, J. Cole, SZA, and Jeremih. The project debuted atop the Billboard 200, earning 100,000 album-equivalents in its first week.

Wale released his fourth album, The Album About Nothing, which had guest performances from Usher, J. Cole, SZA, and Jeremih. The project debuted atop the Billboard 200, earning 100,000 album-equivalents in its first week. 2015: Ludacris dropped his ninth album, Ludaversal, through Def Jam Records. With features from Rick Ross, John Legend, Cee-Lo Green, and Monica, it reached No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Ludacris dropped his ninth album, Ludaversal, through Def Jam Records. With features from Rick Ross, John Legend, Cee-Lo Green, and Monica, it reached No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200. 2015: American R&B singer Janelle Monae and Nigerian-American rapper Jidenna released the single "Yoga" from the collective album Wondaland Presents: The Eephus. It was Monae's first song to chart, peaking at No. 79 on the Billboard Hot 100.

American R&B singer Janelle Monae and Nigerian-American rapper Jidenna released the single "Yoga" from the collective album Wondaland Presents: The Eephus. It was Monae's first song to chart, peaking at No. 79 on the Billboard Hot 100. 2017: Kodak Black released Painting Pictures, his debut album. Supported by the singles “Tunnel Vision” and “There He Go,” it debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Kodak Black released Painting Pictures, his debut album. Supported by the singles “Tunnel Vision” and “There He Go,” it debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2023: Alternative rap phenom Tyler, the Creator released Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, the deluxe edition of his seventh studio album, which was released in June 2021. The critically acclaimed, primarily self-produced album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won the Odd Future rapper a GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Album at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2022.

Alternative rap phenom Tyler, the Creator released Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, the deluxe edition of his seventh studio album, which was released in June 2021. The critically acclaimed, primarily self-produced album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won the Odd Future rapper a GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Album at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2022. 2023: American singer-songwriter Chlöe released her debut solo album In Pieces, featuring guest appearances from Chris Brown, Missy Elliot, and Future. The album reached No. 17 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 119 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

This day is associated with many important cultural moments in Hip-Hop and R&B history:

1943: Al Goodman was born in Jackson, Mississippi. He was part of the vocal trio The Moments (formerly Ray, Goodman & Brown). They are best known for their 1980 hit “Special Lady,” which reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Billboard R&B chart.

Al Goodman was born in Jackson, Mississippi. He was part of the vocal trio The Moments (formerly Ray, Goodman & Brown). They are best known for their 1980 hit “Special Lady,” which reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Billboard R&B chart. 1980: R&B singer Ashley Támar Davis was born. A protégé of Prince, she collaborated with him on the duet “Beautiful, Loved, and Blessed,” which got her nominated for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals at the 49th Annual GRAMMY Awards. She also had a brief stint with the girl group Girl's Tyme, which would later become Destiny's Child.

R&B singer Ashley Támar Davis was born. A protégé of Prince, she collaborated with him on the duet “Beautiful, Loved, and Blessed,” which got her nominated for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals at the 49th Annual GRAMMY Awards. She also had a brief stint with the girl group Girl's Tyme, which would later become Destiny's Child. 1992: Teen hip-hop duo Kriss Kross released their debut studio album Totally Crossed Out. Featuring singles such as "Jump" and "Warm It Up," it topped the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

Teen hip-hop duo Kriss Kross released their debut studio album Totally Crossed Out. Featuring singles such as "Jump" and "Warm It Up," it topped the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. 2023: Rapper Lil Wayne released his first greatest hits album, I Am Music, through his record label Young Money Entertainment and Republic Records. It contained songs from the Tha Carter series of studio albums and I Am Not a Human Being I & II.

Industry Changes and Challenges

March 31 has marked some low points and challenges in hip-hop and R&B:

2001: Music star Whitney Houston and her husband Bobby Brown were banned from Hollywood's Bel-Air Hotel for life after reportedly wrecking their room. Hotel workers reported that the TV was smashed, two doors were pulled from their hinges, and the carpets had alcohol stains.

Music star Whitney Houston and her husband Bobby Brown were banned from Hollywood's Bel-Air Hotel for life after reportedly wrecking their room. Hotel workers reported that the TV was smashed, two doors were pulled from their hinges, and the carpets had alcohol stains. 2005: Death Row Records label boss Marion "Suge" Knight was ordered to pay $107 million in damages to a woman who alleged she helped him establish the label. As one of Hip-Hop's top labels, Death Row Records counted many legendary rappers in its roster, including Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg.

Death Row Records label boss Marion "Suge" Knight was ordered to pay $107 million in damages to a woman who alleged she helped him establish the label. As one of Hip-Hop's top labels, Death Row Records counted many legendary rappers in its roster, including Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg. 2019: Acclaimed American rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in the parking lot of his clothing store in Los Angeles. The beloved rapper's first and only studio album, Victory Lap, was released in 2018 and debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 4 before peaking at No. 2.