Cardi B Brings Fetty Wap Onstage at Newark Concert Following Prison Release

Fetty Wap made a triumphant return to his home state on March 28 when Cardi B brought the Paterson, N.J., rapper onstage during her Little Miss Drama Tour stop at the Prudential Center in Newark. The crowd erupted as Cardi B invited fans to shout "welcome home" before Fetty Wap launched into his 2015 breakout hit "Trap Queen," with fans rapping along word for word while Cardi danced beside him onstage.

The surprise appearance came just days after Fetty Wap released Zavier, his first album since his January 2026 release from federal prison. The 17-track project — named after his given name and what he calls "a different side" of himself — features collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Honey Bxby, Tink, G Herbo, Monty, Rob McCoy, Max B, and fellow Paterson artists Albee Al, Harrd Luck, and Oskama Esteban. Tracks include "LYG," "Real Ones," and the album-closing "I Remember/Dear Zavier," a reflective seven-minute collaboration with G Herbo.

Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in federal prison in 2023 on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. He was released in January 2026 after serving roughly three years, with five years of supervised release to follow. He has described Zavier as a reintroduction; music made on his own terms for the first time in years.

The Newark moment is one of his first live performances since his release. He is set to headline a hometown show April 4 in Montclair, N.J.