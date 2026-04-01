Diddy’s Release Date Moves Up Again

Sean “Diddy” Combs just got a slightly shorter wait behind bars, and his release date has shifted again.

The music mogul’s release date has been moved up by 10 days, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website. This comes only weeks after another change that cut more than a month off his sentence.

Combs is now expected to be released on April 15, 2028. Before that, his release was set for April 25, 2028, and even earlier, June 4, 2028.

The timeline has bounced around in recent months. Last December, his release was pushed back from May 2028 to June 2028, then moved up to April 2028 in early March.

Why He’s in Prison

Combs is serving a 50-month sentence after being convicted last summer on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. This followed a highly publicized federal trial in New York.

He was found not guilty of more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, which could have led to a life sentence.

Before sentencing, Combs had already spent about a year in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail. Prosecutors wanted a sentence of more than 10 years, while his defense team argued for no more than 14 months, saying the jury’s verdict partly cleared him.

Where He Is Now

Combs is currently being held at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, a federal prison located on a military base about 40 miles outside Philadelphia.

His lawyers asked for that specific location. In a court filing from October 2025, his attorney, Teny Geragos, wrote:

“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix,”

He has since been accepted into a drug-abuse rehabilitation program, which may help reduce his sentence through good behavior credits.

The Appeal Battle Continues

Even with the earlier release date, Combs’ legal situation is not settled.

Last December, his lawyers appealed his conviction and sentence. They argue that the encounters at the center of the case were consensual and that the judge’s sentence was too harsh.

Prosecutors strongly disagree. On Feb. 20, they urged an appeals court to uphold both the conviction and sentence, calling Combs a repeat offender who used violence and threats.

The case involves violations of the Mann Act, a federal law that bans transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

What Happened at Trial

During the eight-week trial, Cassie Ventura, a former girlfriend, and another woman testified about alleged drug-fueled sexual encounters involving paid male escorts. These events were referred to as “freak-offs.”

Prosecutors say Combs arranged travel for the men and used control and pressure in his relationships.

In court filings, prosecutors argued the judge was right to consider how the women were treated. They wrote:

“According to Combs, the district court should have closed its eyes to how he carried out his Mann Act offenses and abused his victims — violently beating them, threatening them, lying to them and plying them with drugs,”

Combs’ lawyers have pushed back, saying the activity was consensual and that the jury did not find coercion or force.

What Happens Next

On March 13, Combs’ lawyers called his sentence a "perversion of justice" and asked for “immediate release and a judgment of acquittal or at least vacate and remand for resentencing.”

The next big moment in the case is coming soon. Oral arguments in the appeal are scheduled for April 9.