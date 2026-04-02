$1,000 Bankroll Boost

Ready to level up your wallet? HOT 96.9’s Bankroll Boost is hooking you up with thousands of dollars every weekday—and your shot at $1,000 is just a keyword away.

Starting Monday, April 6th, listen for the winning keyword and jump in for your chance to win. Enter it right here, on the HOT 96.9 app, or text it to 45911—it’s fast, easy, and could pay off big.

Your first chance to win drops every weekday morning at 8:05am with Ramiro, Pebbles, Melissa & Leroy—then keep it locked for more shots at 10:05am, 12:05pm, 3:05pm, and 5:05pm.

Got bills? Knock ’em out. Want extra cash? This is it. A thousand dollars could be yours just for listening—so don’t miss a keyword and don’t miss your moment.

HOT 96.9’s Bankroll Boost—turn it up, cash it in.

Here’s How To Play:

Starting Monday, April 6th listen weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 12:05pm, 3:05pm, 5:05pm for the contest keyword.

When you hear it, you’ll have 25 past the hour to submit the keyword. You can enter it above in the entry box which will appear above during the contest window, text 45911 , or enter it on the HOT 96.9 App

, or enter it on the HOT 96.9 App One nationwide winner wins $1,000 every time!

So download that app, bookmark the website, or save the text number in your phone and get ready for the next winning keyword!

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