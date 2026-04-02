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Fetty Wap Channels Growth Into New Album ‘Zavier’

Fetty Wap put together his new album Zavier under difficult circumstances, including time spent in prison. The artist, known for “Trap Queen,” was released in January after serving more than…

Kayla Morgan
Fetty Wap attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV

Fetty Wap put together his new album Zavier under difficult circumstances, including time spent in prison.

The artist, known for “Trap Queen,” was released in January after serving more than three years of a six-year sentence. Soon after, he returned to music.

A Different Way of Writing

In an interview with The Fader, Fetty explained that he does not usually write his lyrics down, which made creating music while incarcerated more challenging.

“I literally come up with this in my head, and then write as I go so I don’t forget it,” he said. “I made seven of these songs that’s on the project while I was in jail. So I had to like, sing it over and over and over and over in my head. I literally had to keep doing it over and over ‘til I can’t forget ‘em now.”

Songs From That Period

The album includes 17 tracks. Fetty highlighted “Right Back to You,” “White Roses,” “I Remember,” and “Fool for You” as songs he worked on while serving time after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

“Fool for You” samples “Linger” by The Cranberries.

A More Mature Perspective

Fetty described Zavier as an alter ego that reflects personal growth and a more focused mindset.

“[I’ve been prioritizing] my mental space, my energy. Just protecting myself, my family. I’ve just been more about me this time,” he said. “I’m more mentally aware of everything now, my surroundings. I’m on high alert, and it feels good… You can’t stay the same forever. At one point you gotta grow up. And if the people around you don’t want to grow into a better space with you, then we had our run, appreciate it, man, but we reached the height.”

Moving Forward

The New Jersey native released Zavier on March 27 after announcing it earlier. Following his release, he also shared his focus on giving back.

"Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves,” he said. “I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most."

Fetty Wap
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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