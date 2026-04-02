Fetty Wap Channels Growth Into New Album ‘Zavier’

Fetty Wap put together his new album Zavier under difficult circumstances, including time spent in prison.

The artist, known for “Trap Queen,” was released in January after serving more than three years of a six-year sentence. Soon after, he returned to music.

A Different Way of Writing

In an interview with The Fader, Fetty explained that he does not usually write his lyrics down, which made creating music while incarcerated more challenging.

“I literally come up with this in my head, and then write as I go so I don’t forget it,” he said. “I made seven of these songs that’s on the project while I was in jail. So I had to like, sing it over and over and over and over in my head. I literally had to keep doing it over and over ‘til I can’t forget ‘em now.”

Songs From That Period

The album includes 17 tracks. Fetty highlighted “Right Back to You,” “White Roses,” “I Remember,” and “Fool for You” as songs he worked on while serving time after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

“Fool for You” samples “Linger” by The Cranberries.

A More Mature Perspective

Fetty described Zavier as an alter ego that reflects personal growth and a more focused mindset.

“[I’ve been prioritizing] my mental space, my energy. Just protecting myself, my family. I’ve just been more about me this time,” he said. “I’m more mentally aware of everything now, my surroundings. I’m on high alert, and it feels good… You can’t stay the same forever. At one point you gotta grow up. And if the people around you don’t want to grow into a better space with you, then we had our run, appreciate it, man, but we reached the height.”

Moving Forward

The New Jersey native released Zavier on March 27 after announcing it earlier. Following his release, he also shared his focus on giving back.