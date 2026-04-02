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Meek Mill Pushes Back on ‘Groupie’ Label and Social Media Noise

If you’ve ever seen a celebrity tweet something that instantly sparks debate, this is one of those moments. Meek Mill is back on X (social media platform), and he has…

Kayla Morgan
Meek Mill Milano
(Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

If you’ve ever seen a celebrity tweet something that instantly sparks debate, this is one of those moments. Meek Mill is back on X (social media platform), and he has something to say about how people talk online, especially about fans.

What Meek Said About “Groupie”

Meek took aim at the word “groupie,” saying it is often used the wrong way and unfairly aimed at women who simply support artists.

“Groupie is a terrible word,” Meek said, as seen below. “We love the girls who show loveeeeeeeeee!”

While he did not add more details right away, the message got attention fast and many people agreed with him.

The term “groupie” originally came from music culture and was used for fans who followed bands on tour. Over time, it has taken on a more negative meaning, especially online, where labels spread quickly and stick even faster.

Frustration With the Online World

This is not the first time Meek has talked about social media in a bigger way. He has also shared frustration about how chaotic it feels across different apps and platforms.

“I’ll be on LinkedIn or something because I don’t know what happened,” Meek told fans last month. “We basically in a deep matrix trapped between Instagram, X (social media platform), TikTok, Snapchat, etc.”

His comments point to a bigger feeling many people share, that social media can feel overwhelming and hard to keep up with.

As AI-generated content and misleading posts continue to spread, conversations like this are becoming more common. What comes next for online platforms is still unclear.

meek mill
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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