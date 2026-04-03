Get ready for one of the biggest shows of the summer. Hot 96.9 is giving you the chance to Win Shakira Tickets! One lucky winner will score a pair of tickets to see Shakira live at TD Garden in Boston on July 10 — and it could be you.

There’s nothing like a summer night in Boston with thousands of fans, the lights going down, and the energy building as the crowd gets louder. Then the music starts, and suddenly you’re part of a packed arena singing along, dancing, and living in the moment with your favorite songs filling the room. Whether you’re heading in with friends, planning a date night, or just ready for an unforgettable night out, this is the kind of concert people talk about all summer.

Winning means skipping the stress of finding seats and going straight to the fun. You’ll be counting down the days, making plans for before the show, and getting ready for a night that’s all about great music and good vibes. From the first song to the final encore, it’s your chance to be in the crowd, feeling the energy and celebrating with thousands of other fans.

Hot 96.9 is bringing the opportunity straight to you. No complicated steps, no extra hoops — just a simple chance to win tickets to one of the most anticipated shows coming to Boston this season. If you’ve been looking for the perfect excuse to plan a night out, this is it.

Don’t miss your shot to be there on July 10 at TD Garden.