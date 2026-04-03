Ye Brings Daughter North Onstage in Surprise LA Concert Moment
Ye (Kanye West) welcomed his 12-year-old daughter North on stage at his SoFi Stadium concert. The moment caught fans off guard in the best way. North stepped out with blue…
Ye (Kanye West) welcomed his 12-year-old daughter North on stage at his SoFi Stadium concert. The moment caught fans off guard in the best way. North stepped out with blue hair styled into two high pigtails and wore big black sunglasses, instantly standing out under the bright stage lights. She joined her dad in performing their songs "Talking" and "Piercing on My Hand."
North’s outfit added to her bold look. She wore a T-shirt with her dad’s name on the back and a chain necklace with a skull and crossbones pendant. At one point during the show, the two shared a hug on stage, which got a big reaction from the crowd.
Music, Lyrics, and a Growing Spotlight
North has already been dipping her toes into music. In January, she released the first snippet of her song on her Instagram Stories, which was a collaboration with her rapper dad. The track, which was titled "Piercing on My Hand (Ye Version)," appeared to be commenting on the public outrage over North's two dermal piercings.
"Piercing on my hand, the other holding bands," North rapped in the song. "No friends, just filter, you wouldn’t understand."
"All my friends are hits, you know I’m not lazy/You’re so angry that I’m so mainstream," rapped North. "I’m not sure I’m crazy/I want more piercings and tats/I love blue hair put it in some plaits/Put the music to the max/I want like a hundred thousand racks."
West shares North and her three siblings with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.