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Ye Brings Daughter North Onstage in Surprise LA Concert Moment

Ye (Kanye West) welcomed his 12-year-old daughter North on stage at his SoFi Stadium concert. The moment caught fans off guard in the best way. North stepped out with blue…

Kayla Morgan
Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.
Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

Ye (Kanye West) welcomed his 12-year-old daughter North on stage at his SoFi Stadium concert. The moment caught fans off guard in the best way. North stepped out with blue hair styled into two high pigtails and wore big black sunglasses, instantly standing out under the bright stage lights. She joined her dad in performing their songs "Talking" and "Piercing on My Hand."

North’s outfit added to her bold look. She wore a T-shirt with her dad’s name on the back and a chain necklace with a skull and crossbones pendant. At one point during the show, the two shared a hug on stage, which got a big reaction from the crowd.

Music, Lyrics, and a Growing Spotlight

North has already been dipping her toes into music. In January, she released the first snippet of her song on her Instagram Stories, which was a collaboration with her rapper dad. The track, which was titled "Piercing on My Hand (Ye Version)," appeared to be commenting on the public outrage over North's two dermal piercings.

"Piercing on my hand, the other holding bands," North rapped in the song. "No friends, just filter, you wouldn’t understand."

"All my friends are hits, you know I’m not lazy/You’re so angry that I’m so mainstream," rapped North. "I’m not sure I’m crazy/I want more piercings and tats/I love blue hair put it in some plaits/Put the music to the max/I want like a hundred thousand racks."

West shares North and her three siblings with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye WestNorth West
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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