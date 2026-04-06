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Lil Kim Jokes Cardi B Is Her ‘Manager’ After Surprise Performance

During her Little Miss Drama Tour stop at Madison Square Garden on March 4, Cardi B surprised the crowd by bringing out Lil Kim. Together, they performed Kim’s verse from…

Kayla Morgan
Cardi B (L) and Lil Kim attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2018 Show at Park Avenue Armory on February 14, 2018 in New York City.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

During her Little Miss Drama Tour stop at Madison Square Garden on March 4, Cardi B surprised the crowd by bringing out Lil Kim. Together, they performed Kim’s verse from Quiet Storm (Remix), originally by Mobb Deep.

Lil Kim Shares the Love

Weeks after the show, Lil Kim posted about the moment online, sharing clips and praising Cardi.

“You already know I got you forever 💕,” began Lil Kim, tagging Cardi. “Watching you step into your power is so beautiful, and I’m happy to even be a part of it.”

She continued, reflecting on their time on stage together.

“When I saw us on that stage 2gether… I totally got your vision,” Kim added after referring to Cardi as a big sister. “I was looking at my twin, my love, my soul sister 4life 💕”

The “Manager” Joke

Kim then added a playful twist, joking that Cardi had taken over her career.

“If you trying to get in touch with me, call my manager Cardi 😹 (inside joke),” wrote Lil Kim. “The love you guys showed Cardi and I was unmatched… truly heartwarming💕.”

Cardi Returns the Praise

Cardi did not let the moment pass without showing love right back.

“I can’t thank you enough for joining me on stage!!! You are forever and always the blue print and a queen and you need to NEVER forget that!!! Fck all that humble s--- you deserve to walk in your power everyday,” penned Cardi.

More Big Moments on Tour

Cardi’s tour has been full of surprise guests. Just days after her MSG shows, she hit the Prudential Center in New Jersey and brought out Fetty Wap.

The appearance turned into a powerful homecoming moment. After Cardi encouraged the crowd to welcome him back, Fetty Wap performed his breakout hit Trap Queen, sending the arena into a frenzy.

cardi bLil Kim
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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