Lil Kim Jokes Cardi B Is Her ‘Manager’ After Surprise Performance
During her Little Miss Drama Tour stop at Madison Square Garden on March 4, Cardi B surprised the crowd by bringing out Lil Kim. Together, they performed Kim’s verse from…
During her Little Miss Drama Tour stop at Madison Square Garden on March 4, Cardi B surprised the crowd by bringing out Lil Kim. Together, they performed Kim’s verse from Quiet Storm (Remix), originally by Mobb Deep.
Lil Kim Shares the Love
Weeks after the show, Lil Kim posted about the moment online, sharing clips and praising Cardi.
“You already know I got you forever 💕,” began Lil Kim, tagging Cardi. “Watching you step into your power is so beautiful, and I’m happy to even be a part of it.”
She continued, reflecting on their time on stage together.
“When I saw us on that stage 2gether… I totally got your vision,” Kim added after referring to Cardi as a big sister. “I was looking at my twin, my love, my soul sister 4life 💕”
The “Manager” Joke
Kim then added a playful twist, joking that Cardi had taken over her career.
“If you trying to get in touch with me, call my manager Cardi 😹 (inside joke),” wrote Lil Kim. “The love you guys showed Cardi and I was unmatched… truly heartwarming💕.”
Cardi Returns the Praise
Cardi did not let the moment pass without showing love right back.
“I can’t thank you enough for joining me on stage!!! You are forever and always the blue print and a queen and you need to NEVER forget that!!! Fck all that humble s--- you deserve to walk in your power everyday,” penned Cardi.
More Big Moments on Tour
Cardi’s tour has been full of surprise guests. Just days after her MSG shows, she hit the Prudential Center in New Jersey and brought out Fetty Wap.
The appearance turned into a powerful homecoming moment. After Cardi encouraged the crowd to welcome him back, Fetty Wap performed his breakout hit Trap Queen, sending the arena into a frenzy.