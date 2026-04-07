Offset Reportedly Shot Outside Florida Casino: What We Know
Fans of Offset got some worrying news, but there is also relief. The rapper was reportedly shot outside a casino in Seminole, according to a report from TMZ. The situation…
Fans of Offset got some worrying news, but there is also relief. The rapper was reportedly shot outside a casino in Seminole, according to a report from TMZ.
The situation sounds serious, but early updates say he is going to be okay.
What We Know So Far
“We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored," a spokesperson for Offset told PEOPLE.
Police also shared details about what happened. In a statement as reported by PEOPLE, the Seminole Police Department said they are “aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood” that resulted in “non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.”
Officers were on site immediately and said “the situation was contained quickly.” Two individuals have been detained, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Authorities added that the site is secure, there is no threat to the public, and operations at the property are continuing as normal.
His Condition Right Now
“Right now it looks like he’s going to be okay," a source shared with the outlet. "He’s at Memorial Regional Hospital and is not in the ICU."
The source adds that they are not disclosing where he was shot at this time.
Videos and Ongoing Investigation
Videos circulating on social media appear to show the aftermath of the incident, with one individual being escorted away by authorities while limping and another seen on the ground surrounded by law enforcement.
TMZ first reported that Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was shot in the incident.
A Painful Reminder
For many fans, this moment brings back memories of loss. Offset’s fellow Migos member and close friend, Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston in November 2022.
This time, though, the news is more hopeful. Offset is getting care, and early signs point to recovery.