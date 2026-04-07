Saweetie to Perform at Inaugural International Dance League Event in New York

The International Dance League (IDL) has announced that GRAMMY-nominated rapper Saweetie will perform during halftime at its inaugural event on May 2 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The appearance marks the opening of IDL's first global competitive season.

IDL, founded in 2025, bills itself as the world's first global professional dance league, structured around six founding teams that compete at international stops throughout the season for a season championship title.

"Movement is alchemy. You take something you feel, something you can't even name, and you turn it into something people can see and feel across the world," Saweetie said in a statement. "That's what these dancers do. That's what I try to do with music. IDL is putting both of those things on the same stage, and I'm here for it."

"Dancers have been choreographing to Saweetie's music for years. There's a reason for that, the music moves," said Connor Lim, cofounder and CEO of IDL, in a statement. "Having her halftime our first event in New York felt like a natural fit, the music and the moment line up perfectly."

The six competing teams are Brotherhood (Vancouver), Quick Style (Oslo), Jam Republic (Singapore), GRV (Los Angeles), Royal Family (Auckland), and 1Million (Seoul). Following New York, the season continues in Vancouver on May 23, in Sydney on June 20, in Seoul on Aug. 1, and in Los Angeles on Sept. 19 and 20.

Tickets for the Hammerstein Ballroom event are priced from $44.99 to $64.99 plus taxes and fees and are available at idl.pro, where additional event tickets across the tour are also on sale.