ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Saweetie to Perform at Inaugural International Dance League Event in New York

The International Dance League (IDL) has announced that GRAMMY-nominated rapper Saweetie will perform during halftime at its inaugural event on May 2 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The…

Jennifer Eggleston
Saweetie arrives at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at Orpheum Theater on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Kaitlyn Morris / Stringer via Getty Images

The International Dance League (IDL) has announced that GRAMMY-nominated rapper Saweetie will perform during halftime at its inaugural event on May 2 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The appearance marks the opening of IDL's first global competitive season.

IDL, founded in 2025, bills itself as the world's first global professional dance league, structured around six founding teams that compete at international stops throughout the season for a season championship title.

"Movement is alchemy. You take something you feel, something you can't even name, and you turn it into something people can see and feel across the world," Saweetie said in a statement. "That's what these dancers do. That's what I try to do with music. IDL is putting both of those things on the same stage, and I'm here for it."

"Dancers have been choreographing to Saweetie's music for years. There's a reason for that, the music moves," said Connor Lim, cofounder and CEO of IDL, in a statement. "Having her halftime our first event in New York felt like a natural fit, the music and the moment line up perfectly."

The six competing teams are Brotherhood (Vancouver), Quick Style (Oslo), Jam Republic (Singapore), GRV (Los Angeles), Royal Family (Auckland), and 1Million (Seoul). Following New York, the season continues in Vancouver on May 23, in Sydney on June 20, in Seoul on Aug. 1, and in Los Angeles on Sept. 19 and 20. 

Tickets for the Hammerstein Ballroom event are priced from $44.99 to $64.99 plus taxes and fees and are available at idl.pro, where additional event tickets across the tour are also on sale.

Saweetie's most recent EP was released in August 2025 via Warner Records.

Saweetie
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
A split image of rapper YG and Ty Dolla $ign
MusicYG and Ty Dolla $ign Release New Track Sampling Hip-Hop Dance HitJennifer Eggleston
Lil Yachty performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024 in Indio, California.
MusicLil Yachty Defends WrestleMania 42 Role After Fan Backlash Over Celebrity InvolvementBriana Kelley
Lil Nas X
MusicLil Nas X Gets Second Chance Through Mental Health ProgramKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect